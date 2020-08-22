Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

Get the app

Live

ECS CYPRUS, 2020 Match 12, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 27 August, 2020

1ST INN

Riyaan CC *

0/0 (0.0)

Riyaan CC
v/s
Nicosia XI Fighters CC
Nicosia XI Fighters CC

Toss won by Riyaan CC (decided to bat)

fixtures

All matches

Match 1: LUX VS CZE

upcoming
LUX LUX
CZE CZE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

28 Aug, 202020:30 IST

1st T20I: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Manchester

28 Aug, 202022:30 IST

Match 2: CZE VS LUX

upcoming
CZE CZE
LUX LUX

Manchester

29 Aug, 202014:00 IST

Match 3: LUX VS BEL

upcoming
LUX LUX
BEL BEL

Manchester

29 Aug, 202017:30 IST

India Would Have Won World Cup If Ambati Rayudu Was Part of Squad: Suresh Raina

Back in 2019, going into the World Cup, the biggest headache for Team India was the no.4 spot. A lot of players were tried, and Ambati Rayudu emerged as the best-suited candidate. But when the team was announced, Rayudu was left and instead all-rounder Vijay Shankar was picked. As luck would have it, India bowed out of the World Cup, perhaps due to inconsistency in the middle-order.

Cricketnext Staff |August 22, 2020, 10:42 AM IST
India Would Have Won World Cup If Ambati Rayudu Was Part of Squad: Suresh Raina

Back in 2019, going into the World Cup, the biggest headache for Team India was the no.4 spot. A lot of players were tried, and Ambati Rayudu emerged as the best-suited candidate. But when the team was announced, Rayudu was left and instead all-rounder Vijay Shankar was picked. As luck would have it, India bowed out of the World Cup, perhaps due to inconsistency in the middle-order.

ALSO READ - Yuvraj Singh Slams Indian Team's Planning for 2019 World Cup

Suresh Raina, who recently retired from international cricket, has gone on to say that had Rayudu been a part of the team, India would have won the trophy. “I wanted Rayudu to be India’s number four because he was working very hard, playing [for] almost one and a half years. He performed really well and he wasn’t there. I didn’t enjoy the tour in 2018 because of the circumstances where Rayudu failed his fitness test. It didn’t feel good that I was picked as he failed,” Raina was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz.

“He was good at number four. If he was part of the squad for the World Cup, we would have won the tournament. Rayudu was the best choice and as it’s the way he plays the game in the CSK. And he was batting really well in the camp in Chennai,” he added.

ALSO READ - Yuvraj Singh to Come Out of Retirement for Punjab? PCA Secretary Requests Former India Star

In the tournament, Vijay Shankar and Rishabh Pant were filled in at the no.4 spot and didn't turn out notable performances. Right after the World Cup, Shreyas Iyer was picked, and since then seems to have cemented that spot.

ambati rayudubcciMSK Prasadsuresh rainaworld cup 2019

Upcoming Matches

Luxembourg T20I Tri-Series, 2020 | Match 1 | Fri, 28 Aug, 2020

CZE vs LUX
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Pakistan in England, 3 T20I Series, 2020 | 1st T20I | Fri, 28 Aug, 2020

PAK vs ENG
Manchester

Luxembourg T20I Tri-Series, 2020 | Match 2 | Sat, 29 Aug, 2020

LUX vs CZE
Manchester

Luxembourg T20I Tri-Series, 2020 | Match 3 | Sat, 29 Aug, 2020

BEL vs LUX
Manchester All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3882 105
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5093 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4564 268
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5470 260
5 South Africa 4380 258
see more