India Would Have Won World Cup If Ambati Rayudu Was Part of Squad: Suresh Raina
Back in 2019, going into the World Cup, the biggest headache for Team India was the no.4 spot. A lot of players were tried, and Ambati Rayudu emerged as the best-suited candidate. But when the team was announced, Rayudu was left and instead all-rounder Vijay Shankar was picked. As luck would have it, India bowed out of the World Cup, perhaps due to inconsistency in the middle-order.
India Would Have Won World Cup If Ambati Rayudu Was Part of Squad: Suresh Raina
Back in 2019, going into the World Cup, the biggest headache for Team India was the no.4 spot. A lot of players were tried, and Ambati Rayudu emerged as the best-suited candidate. But when the team was announced, Rayudu was left and instead all-rounder Vijay Shankar was picked. As luck would have it, India bowed out of the World Cup, perhaps due to inconsistency in the middle-order.
Upcoming Matches
Luxembourg T20I Tri-Series, 2020 | Match 1 | Fri, 28 Aug, 2020
CZE vs LUXRose Bowl, Southampton
Pakistan in England, 3 T20I Series, 2020 | 1st T20I | Fri, 28 Aug, 2020
PAK vs ENGManchester
Luxembourg T20I Tri-Series, 2020 | Match 2 | Sat, 29 Aug, 2020
LUX vs CZEManchester
Luxembourg T20I Tri-Series, 2020 | Match 3 | Sat, 29 Aug, 2020
BEL vs LUXManchester All Fixtures
Team Rankings