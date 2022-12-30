India Would've Lost to PAK if he Hadn't Been There at the T20 WC: Saba Karim Surprised With Virat Kohli Exclusion From T20Is

Former India wicketkeeper Saba Karim feels that Virat Kohli’s absence from the T20I squad for Sri Lanka series is a big surprise for him as the batting maestro did exceptionally well in the T20 World Cup. Kohli was given the anchor role in the mega ICC tournament as he ended up as the leading run-getter with 296 runs in 7 matches at a sublime average of 98.67. He also played a crucial 82-run* knock against Pakistan to help India register a thrilling victory. He himself called it his best knock in T20I cricket.

However, the batting maestro has played in T20Is after the T20 World Cup and he has been excluded from T20I squad versus Sri Lanka. The BCCI has not clarified whether he is rested or dropped. While some feel that the transition period in Indian cricket has started now.

Karim suggested that India would have lost to rivals Pakistan if Kohli didn’t rescue and he was surprised by his absence in T20Is after World Cup.

“Virat Kohli’s exclusion came as a big surprise. He was given a particular role in T20Is, and he was exceptional in that. We would have lost to Pakistan if he hadn’t been there at the T20 World Cup," he told India News.

While the former wicketkeeper said that Kohli provides stability to the Indian batting line-up in T20Is which nobody else did in the past.

“He is one such player who has given the team great stability in the format. Apart from Kohli, all the other absentees have missed out due to their underwhelming performances," he added.

However, Karim strongly feels that players like Kohli and Rishabh Pant have a strong chance to return to T20I set-up in future.

“It doesn’t mean that players who aren’t a part of the T20 squad for the Sri Lanka series won’t be able to make a comeback," Karim explained.

“If some of the new guys don’t do well, they will have to replace them. So the likes of Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant can return to the team if that happens," he added.

