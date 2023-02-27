CHANGE LANGUAGE
Indian All-Rounder Shardul Thakur Marries Mittali Parulkar, Viral Wedding Pics Surface

By: Cricketnext Staff

Edited By: Amrit Santlani

News18.com

Last Updated: February 27, 2023, 20:06 IST

New Delhi, India

Shardul Thakur marries girlfriend Mittali Parulkar (Twitter)

Shardul Thakur marries girlfriend Mittali Parulkar (Twitter)

Indian all-rounder Shardul Thakur got married to his girlfriend Mittali Parulkar on Monday, February 27

Indian all-rounder Shardul Thakur has gotten married to his girlfriend Mittali Parulkar in a lavish wedding ceremony on Monday. Pictures from Shardul and Mittali’s wedding surfaced on social media shortly after their wedding.

Shardul became the third Indian cricketer to get married this year, with KL Rahul marrying Athiya Shetty earlier in January, while Axar Patel also tied the knot with Neha Patel on January 26.

Shardul and Mittali got married to each in Mumbai as per Marathi customs and several wedding pictures as well as videos from their D-Day went viral on social media.

Earlier, Team India skipper Rohit Sharma, his wife Ritika Sajdeh, and other renowned cricketers such as Shreyas Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, Chahal’s wife Dhanashree had attended the pre-wedding ceremonies.

Iyer even dedicated a romantic song to his Kolkata Knight Riders teammate, at Shardul and Mittali danced at their sangeet ceremony.

Shardul and Mittali had gotten engaged to each other on November 29, 2021, in the presence of their families, which was an intimate ceremony.

After tying the knot, Shardul will join up with the rest of his teammates for the upcoming ODI series against Australia next month.

While the 31-year-old is still a crucial part of India’s white-ball setup, he last played a Test match for India in August 2022 against England.

Team India meanwhile will return to action on March 1 for the third Test against Australia in the ongoing Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023.

