Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

Match 4: NEP VS BHU

upcoming
NEP NEP
BHU BHU

Adelaide

05 Dec, 201908:45 IST

Match 7: NEP VS MDV

upcoming
NEP NEP
MDV MDV

Adelaide

06 Dec, 201912:45 IST

1st T20I: IND VS WI

upcoming
IND IND
WI WI

Hyderabad RGIS

06 Dec, 201919:00 IST

Match 1: UAE VS USA

upcoming
UAE UAE
USA USA

Sharjah

08 Dec, 201911:30 IST

Indian Attack Fantastic But Spinners Struggle Down Under: Ricky Ponting

Ricky Ponting is in awe of India's pace attack but feels their spinners tend to struggle Down Under, making his country's bowling unit a stronger force.

PTI |December 3, 2019, 12:41 PM IST
Indian Attack Fantastic But Spinners Struggle Down Under: Ricky Ponting

Former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting is in awe of India's "fantastic" pace attack but feels their spinners tend to struggle Down Under, making his country's bowling unit a stronger force.

Helped by an impressive battery of fast bowlers, led by Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Ishant Sharma, India have risen to the pinnacle of Test rankings. The trio also played an instrumental role in the breakthrough series win in Australia last summer.

Ponting said even though India currently boast of a strong bowling attack, their spinners tend to struggle when it comes to playing in Australian conditions.

"I'm taking ours every day of the week. India's is fantastic; Bumrah and Shami have been amazing for the last couple of years and then you put Umesh Yadav into the equation with Ishant Sharma, they've got some very, very good fast bowlers," Ponting was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.

"And when you put (spinners Ravichandran) Ashwin and (Ravindra) Jadeja in there, their attack is very good. But their spinners struggle more in Australia, Nathan Lyon has a much better record in Australia than the Indian spinners have," he added.

Australia recently defeated Pakistan 2-0 in the two-match Test series to move to the second position in the World Test Championship rankings behind India.

Pointing said Australia have variation in their attack, which gives them an edge over other teams.

"And I love the variation we have with Mitchell Starc in the line-up; that left-armer just provides a little bit of something different," he said.

"And he's bowling as well as I've ever seen him, so there's some even better signs for this Australian attack.

australiaIndiaIndian cricket teamMitchell StarcNathan Lyon

Related stories

Honesty, Communication & Hard Work Key to Indian Pacers’ Success: Bharat Arun
Cricketnext Staff | November 29, 2019, 10:25 AM IST

Honesty, Communication & Hard Work Key to Indian Pacers’ Success: Bharat Arun

In Numbers: India's Pace Unit in a League of All-Time Great Attacks
Nikhil Narain | November 26, 2019, 7:54 PM IST

In Numbers: India's Pace Unit in a League of All-Time Great Attacks

India vs Bangladesh | Hunting in a Pack Key to Indian Pacers' Success: Ravi Shastri
Cricketnext Staff | November 24, 2019, 5:37 PM IST

India vs Bangladesh | Hunting in a Pack Key to Indian Pacers' Success: Ravi Shastri

Also Watch

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 4 T20 | Thu, 05 Dec, 2019

BHU v NEP
Adelaide

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 7 T20 | Fri, 06 Dec, 2019

MDV v NEP
Adelaide

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Fri, 06 Dec, 2019

WI v IND
Hyderabad RGIS

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 1 ODI | Sun, 08 Dec, 2019

USA v UAE
Sharjah All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 England 4366 104
4 South Africa 3177 102
5 Australia 3672 102
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 9349 260
see more