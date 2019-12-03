Former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting is in awe of India's "fantastic" pace attack but feels their spinners tend to struggle Down Under, making his country's bowling unit a stronger force.
Helped by an impressive battery of fast bowlers, led by Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Ishant Sharma, India have risen to the pinnacle of Test rankings. The trio also played an instrumental role in the breakthrough series win in Australia last summer.
Ponting said even though India currently boast of a strong bowling attack, their spinners tend to struggle when it comes to playing in Australian conditions.
"I'm taking ours every day of the week. India's is fantastic; Bumrah and Shami have been amazing for the last couple of years and then you put Umesh Yadav into the equation with Ishant Sharma, they've got some very, very good fast bowlers," Ponting was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.
"And when you put (spinners Ravichandran) Ashwin and (Ravindra) Jadeja in there, their attack is very good. But their spinners struggle more in Australia, Nathan Lyon has a much better record in Australia than the Indian spinners have," he added.
Australia recently defeated Pakistan 2-0 in the two-match Test series to move to the second position in the World Test Championship rankings behind India.
Pointing said Australia have variation in their attack, which gives them an edge over other teams.
"And I love the variation we have with Mitchell Starc in the line-up; that left-armer just provides a little bit of something different," he said.
"And he's bowling as well as I've ever seen him, so there's some even better signs for this Australian attack.
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
Indian Attack Fantastic But Spinners Struggle Down Under: Ricky Ponting
Ricky Ponting is in awe of India's pace attack but feels their spinners tend to struggle Down Under, making his country's bowling unit a stronger force.
Related stories
Cricketnext Staff | November 29, 2019, 10:25 AM IST
Honesty, Communication & Hard Work Key to Indian Pacers’ Success: Bharat Arun
Nikhil Narain | November 26, 2019, 7:54 PM IST
In Numbers: India's Pace Unit in a League of All-Time Great Attacks
Cricketnext Staff | November 24, 2019, 5:37 PM IST
India vs Bangladesh | Hunting in a Pack Key to Indian Pacers' Success: Ravi Shastri
Also Watch
-
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
World Test Championship | ICC's Effort To Bring Context To Test Matches
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 4 T20 | Thu, 05 Dec, 2019
BHU v NEPAdelaide
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 7 T20 | Fri, 06 Dec, 2019
MDV v NEPAdelaide
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Fri, 06 Dec, 2019
WI v INDHyderabad RGIS
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 1 ODI | Sun, 08 Dec, 2019
USA v UAESharjah All Fixtures
Team Rankings