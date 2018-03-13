Indian Batsman KL Rahul Makes an Unwanted Record His Own

Rahul, who was out hit wicket against Sri Lanka in India’s third T20 international has bagged an unwanted record with this. Rahul is the first Indian batsman to be dismissed in T20 internationals in this manner.
Rahul rocked back a little too deep in the crease while attempting to play a delivery from Jeevan Mendis and his back leg disturbed the wickets giving the Lankans their fourth wicket in the game. Overall, Rahul is the tenth batsman to be dismissed hit wicket in the shortest format of the game.
KL Rahul being the first Indian to be dismissed hit- wicket in T20I 😏— Cinema!!! to Politics!!! (@Movietime24X7) March 12, 2018
In the 50 over format, four Indian cricketers have been dismissed in this manner, while ODI cricket on the whole has seen 65 such wickets.
Wicketkeeper batsman Nayan Mongia was dismissed in the manner in 1995 against Pakistan, while Anil Kumble added his name to the list in 2003 against the New Zealanders. Sachin Tendulkar has also not been spared the blushes as he found himself hit wicket in 2008 after which Indian captain Virat Kohli joined the list in 2011 against England in ODI cricket.
In Test cricket there have been a total of 158 hit wicket dismissals, with Lala Amarnath starting things off for India in 1949 when he lost his wicket to Jim Trim of the West Indies in Chennai. Former India cricketer Mohinder Amarnath managed to make things easier for the bowlers on three occasions in his 69-Test career.
Indian skipper Kohli who is currently resting after a long season, is the only cricketer to have been dismissed hit wicket in both Tests and ODIs.
First Published: March 13, 2018, 11:22 AM IST