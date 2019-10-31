Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs



Indian Batsman Smriti Mandhana to Miss First West Indies ODI: Report

The Indian team will be without the services of opening batsman Smriti Mandhana for the first Women’s ODI against West Indies in Antigua on Friday, as she continues her recovery from a fractured right toe.

Cricketnext Staff |October 31, 2019, 7:31 PM IST
According to a report by Sportstar, Mandhana is scheduled to fly to the West Indies ‘by Friday’, which still currently remains unclear. The report mentions a ‘top BCCI official’ saying, “She (Mandhana) will not be available for the first ODI. But she will travel to the West Indies tonight (Thursday) or by Friday.”

The rest of the Indian team members had already left for the Caribbean in two batches, while Mandhana continued her recovery at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru. Earlier in the home series against South Africa, Mandhana was replaced by Pooja Vastrakar who could only manage 46 runs in four innings.

India are scheduled to play three ODIs and five T20Is against West Indies.

India vs West Indiessmriti mandhana

