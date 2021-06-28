India might have lost the WTC final against New Zealand by eight wickets but former India skipper Sunil Gavaskar is of the opinion that the team should not be worried for the upcoming five-match series against England. In a column he wrote for the Telegraph, Gavaskar mentioned that the pitches at this time of the year will be drier and, James Anderson & Stuart Broad may not be effective if they fail to take wickets in the first session.

ALSO READ - Former Selector Wants Management to Groom Shardul Thakur; Look at Vijay Shankar & Shivam Dube Too

“Indian batsmen need not worry about the series against England in August-September as the sun will be out by then and the pitches will be drier and with the greatest of respect, if Jimmy Anderson and Stuart Broad don’t get wickets in their first spell, they struggle in their next spells," wrote Gavaskar.

He went on to write, that India should be more determined to win after suffering the loss against the Kiwis. “The English summer has begun with disappointment [for India] but when disappointment fuels determination then fortunes can be turned and that’s the attitude this talented team need to make this a truly Indian summer," he remarked.

Meanwhile, former India selector has suggested that India should be grooming new fast-bowling all-rounders.

“You can’t be relying only on Hardik anymore. You don’t know when he will be fit enough to bowl in all formats so someone like Shardul needs to be groomed or even Vijay Shankar or Shivam Dube are there," Sarandeep told PTI. Sarandeep also added that someone like Mohammad Siraj should be played in the series against England.

ALSO READ - ‘Captains Should be Subtle & Not Fiery’: Ex-Pak Skipper Wants Virat Kohli to Learn from Kane Williamson

“There will be rotation in that series. It is the right time to blood in Siraj and give him as many games as you can. He is bowling well. If there is a long gap, he would find it tough to find the right length straightaway.

“A little flexibility is needed. You play your two spinners but if the conditions suit the pacers then play the extra seamer," said Sarandeep.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here