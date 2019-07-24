Indian Blind Cricket Team Does A Salute With Sheldon Cotterell

West Indies pacer Sheldon Cotterell shared a heart-warming picture with members of the Blind Indian Cricket team who are in Jamaica to play a bilateral series. They paid a visit to Cotterell's army base where all of them posed with his signature celebratory step i.e. the ‘salute’.
The left-arm pacer who picked 12 wickets in the recently concluded World Cup shared some pictures on Twitter and lauded them for their achievements.
The Indian Blind Cricket team have made an historic visit to Jamaica - I met them at my work place - my army base Up Camp Park. #salute to these men and their achievements pic.twitter.com/lCCgzgPhqt— Sheldon Cotterell (@SaluteCotterell) July 23, 2019
You can follow the World Champions here - @blind_cricket ... Goodluck to my Jamaican countrymen also. #CABI #windies 🇮🇳🇯🇲 pic.twitter.com/zAdPYkBt4W— Sheldon Cotterell (@SaluteCotterell) July 23, 2019
Currently the world champions, the team will be playing three ODIs and two T20Is against the Jamaican Blind Cricket Team. Cotterell also sent across his wishes to the home side.
Undoubtedly the fans loved the gesture and lavished praise on him. He will next be seen in the home series against India which starts from the 3rd of August at Lauderhill, Florida as the T20 internationals kick off.
