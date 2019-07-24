starts in
Indian Blind Cricket Team Does A Salute With Sheldon Cotterell

Cricketnext Staff |July 24, 2019, 3:18 PM IST
West Indies pacer Sheldon Cotterell shared a heart-warming picture with members of the Blind Indian Cricket team who are in Jamaica to play a bilateral series. They paid a visit to Cotterell's army base where all of them posed with his signature celebratory step i.e. the ‘salute’.

The left-arm pacer who picked 12 wickets in the recently concluded World Cup shared some pictures on Twitter and lauded them for their achievements.

Currently the world champions, the team will be playing three ODIs and two T20Is against the Jamaican Blind Cricket Team. Cotterell also sent across his wishes to the home side.

Undoubtedly the fans loved the gesture and lavished praise on him. He will next be seen in the home series against India which starts from the 3rd of August at Lauderhill, Florida as the T20 internationals kick off.

