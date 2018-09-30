Indian Board President's XI vs Windies: Sunil Ambris Slams 114 as Warm-up Match Ends in a Draw

Loading...
After the Indians had declared on 360 for 6 at the end of the first day, Windies put up a strong show with the bat, ending on 366 for 7 in their 89 overs. Ambris, batting at No. 7, top-scored with a quick century while Shane Dowrich (65), and Kraigg Brathwaite (52) made half-centuries as well. Avesh Khan, the pacer, starred for the Indians with a four-wicket haul.
Windies' reply started well with Brathwaite and Kieran Powell batting solidly. Brathwaite went past his half-century while Powell made a steady 102-ball 44, with two fours and two sixes. Both batsmen retired out, handing opportunities to the rest of the batsmen in the line-up.
Shimron Hetmyer did not use the opportunity and fell for 7, bowled by Avesh Khan. The pacer then soon had Roston Chase lbw for 7 for his second wicket.
Shai Hope (36 off 91) and Dowrich steadied the ship with a 99-run stand, helping themselves to some practice ahead of the Tests. Hope took his time while Dowrich was quicker, taking just 69 balls for his 65. Both fell in a space of three balls but that's when the carnage started.
Ambris, with decent support from Jahmar Hamilton in a 50-run stand, took the attack to the hosts. He slammed five sixes and 17 fours in his knock, taking Windies past India's tally even as Avesh Khan helped himself to a couple more wickets at the other end.
Earlier, Ankit Bawne's unbeaten 116 and Mayank Agarwal's 90 helped India to 360 for 6 on the first day.
The first Test between India and Windies begins on October 4 in Rajkot.
First Published: September 30, 2018, 5:43 PM IST