Indian Bowlers Won't be as Effective With Short Stuff as Neil Wagner: Matthew Wade
Wade also spoke about his fierce battle against New Zealand quick Neil Wagner, who peppered them with short deliveries earlier in the year. Wade says he does not expect India to be as successful with the short ball theory.
