Indian Bowlers Won't be as Effective With Short Stuff as Neil Wagner: Matthew Wade

Wade also spoke about his fierce battle against New Zealand quick Neil Wagner, who peppered them with short deliveries earlier in the year. Wade says he does not expect India to be as successful with the short ball theory.

Cricketnext Staff |July 30, 2020, 9:51 PM IST
When India tour Australia later in the year for the much talked about four-match Test series, it will be a chance to silence their critics, who had argued that the hosts were without David Warner and Steve Smith.

The first Test will be played at the Gabba in Brisbane starting from December 3. For Australia, the series is a chance to redeem the defeat they had suffered a couple of years against the Virat Kohli-led Indian team.

Smith and Warner will play major roles in the series and Kohli’s team has their work cut out.

In a recent interview, Australia batsman Matthew Wade explains why the series against India will be a big challenge.

“Everyone, although they might not admit it, is looking towards that Indian series,” Wade was quoted as saying Cricket Australia. “It’s going to be hard work. They (India) are a fierce team. They’re as hard a team as I’ve ever played in terms of the way they compete.”

“Led by Virat, you can see the way he goes about it on the field, you can see what it means to him and he drives all those guys, they jump on the back of him. It’s going to be as big a challenge as this team has faced for the 12 months we’ve been together,” he added.

Wade also spoke about his fierce battle against New Zealand quick Neil Wagner, who peppered them with short deliveries earlier in the year. Wade says he does not expect India to be as successful with the short ball theory.

“I don’t think anyone in the game has bowled bouncers the way he bowled and been so consistent, and not gotten scored off while also picking up wickets. I think we’ll see it a bit (from India) but I don’t think it will be as effective as Wagner. He’s done it for a long time now … to be honest I’ve never faced a bowler who is so accurate at bowling bouncers,” Wade said.

“If you looked at all the bouncers (Wagner) bowled … he’s always between your shoulder and the top of your (helmet) peak, or in your armpits,” the batsman added.

