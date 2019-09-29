Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Match 3: SIN VS ZIM

live
SIN SIN
ZIM ZIM

Kuala Lumpur KAO

29 Sep, 201917:00 IST

2nd ODI: PAK VS SL

upcoming
PAK PAK
SL SL

Karachi

30 Sep, 201915:30 IST

2nd T20I: MAL VS VAN

upcoming
MAL MAL
VAN VAN

Kuala Lumpur KAO

01 Oct, 201916:30 IST

Match 4: NEP VS ZIM

upcoming
NEP NEP
ZIM ZIM

Kuala Lumpur KAO

01 Oct, 201917:00 IST

Indian Coaches of Bangladesh Women's Team Won't Travel to Pakistan: BCB

Indian coaches from Bangladesh's women's cricket staff will not travel to Pakistan for the international series next month amid political tensions between the neighbouring nuclear rivals, the country's Cricket Board said Sunday.

AFP |September 29, 2019, 5:47 PM IST
Dhaka: Indian coaches from Bangladesh's women's cricket staff will not travel to Pakistan for the international series next month amid political tensions between the neighbouring nuclear rivals, the country's Cricket Board said Sunday.

Tensions are heightened between India and Pakistan after New Delhi revoked the autonomy of restive Kashmir in early August, which was the country's only Muslim-majority state.

The women's team are due to play Pakistan from October 26 to November 4 in three Twenty20 internationals and two one-day internationals at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

The tour is still subject to security checks by Bangladesh's government before it can take place.

The governing body's chief executive Nizamuddin Chowdhury told AFP that if it goes ahead, head coach Anju Jain, assistant coach Devika Palshikar, and trainer Kavita Pandey will not accompany the side in Pakistan.

But they will travel with the Bangladesh team when they play the ACC Emerging Women's Asia Cup in Sri Lanka from October 20 to 28.

"We will have another team travelling to Sri Lanka almost at the same period. We've decided to send our Indian coaching staff to Sri Lanka instead of Pakistan to avoid any travel complications," Nizamuddin said.

"We have started the process. Before confirming the series we are also planning to send someone to see the security arrangement for the Sri Lanka team in their ongoing series."

Sri Lanka men's team are in Pakistan for three one-day internationals and three Twenty20 internationals.

Teams have been reluctant to visit Pakistan after 2009's deadly militant attack on a bus carrying the Sri Lankan team in Lahore.

The Bangladesh women's team last toured Pakistan in 2015.

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Mon, 30 Sep, 2019

SL v PAK
Karachi

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Tue, 01 Oct, 2019

VAN v MAL
Kuala Lumpur KAO

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 4 T20 | Tue, 01 Oct, 2019

ZIM v NEP
Kuala Lumpur KAO All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4027 115
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 4366 104
5 Australia 3270 99
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 India 8411 263
4 Australia 5471 261
5 South Africa 4407 259
