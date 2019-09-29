Indian Coaches of Bangladesh Women's Team Won't Travel to Pakistan: BCB
Indian coaches from Bangladesh's women's cricket staff will not travel to Pakistan for the international series next month amid political tensions between the neighbouring nuclear rivals, the country's Cricket Board said Sunday.
Indian Coaches of Bangladesh Women's Team Won't Travel to Pakistan: BCB
Indian coaches from Bangladesh's women's cricket staff will not travel to Pakistan for the international series next month amid political tensions between the neighbouring nuclear rivals, the country's Cricket Board said Sunday.
Related stories
Cricketnext Staff | September 24, 2019, 11:16 PM IST
Not Possible to Play Home Matches in UAE Anymore: PCB CEO
Cricketnext Staff | September 18, 2019, 1:21 PM IST
PCB Loses Millions Due to Irregularities in First Two PSL Editions
Cricketnext Staff | September 12, 2019, 11:22 PM IST
Pakistan Women's Tour of India Could be Cancelled: PCB Official
Also Watch
-
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
World Test Championship | ICC's Effort To Bring Context To Test Matches
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Mon, 30 Sep, 2019
SL v PAKKarachi
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Tue, 01 Oct, 2019
VAN v MALKuala Lumpur KAO
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 4 T20 | Tue, 01 Oct, 2019
ZIM v NEPKuala Lumpur KAO All Fixtures
Team Rankings