Indian Colts Tighten Noose on Sri Lanka in Youth Test

Left-arm medium pacer Mohit Jangra (4/76) was the pick of the bowlers while Yatin Mangwani (2/30), Ayush Badoni (2/39) and Siddharth Desai (2/84) scalped two wickets each to wrap up the hosts for 316 in 114.3 overs.
Following on, Sri Lanka U-19 continued to find it difficult to negotiate the Indian bowlers and were soon reduced to 47 for 3 at stumps.
At stumps, Nuwanidu Fernando (2) and Kalhara Senaratne (0) were at the crease with Sri Lanka U-19 still needing 250 runs with 7 wickets in hand to make India U-19 team bat again. Arjun Tendulkar has got a wicket in the second innings.
Resuming their first innings at 140 for 4, overnight batsman P Sooriyabandara scored a hundred while GS Dinusha's 51 and Sandun Mendis' 49 came off 195 and 153 balls respectively. Sri Lanka were dismissed in 114.3 overs.
Tendulkar, who went wicket-less in the first innings, provided the first breakthrough in Sri Lanka's second essay when he dismissed K Mishara in the fourth over. Mangwani and Badoni also picked one wicket each.
Brief Score:
India U-19 1st innings: 613/8d
Sri Lanka U-19 1st innings: 316 allout in 114.3 overs (P Sooriyabandara 115; M Jangra 4/76)
Sri Lanka U-19 2nd innings: 47 for 3 (F/O) in 18 overs (N Fernando 25; Y Mangwani 1/2).
First Published: July 26, 2018, 7:34 PM IST