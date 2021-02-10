- 1st Test - 05 - 09 Feb, 2021Match Ended578/10(190.1) RR 3.04178/10(46.3) RR 3.83
Indian Cricket Fans Remind Kevin Pietersen of Gabba After his Cheeky Tweet in Hindi About India’s Loss
He was referring to another Tweet he had posted on January 19, 2020 when India defeated Australia in a historic win to the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.
- Trending Desk
- Updated: February 10, 2021, 2:38 PM IST
The game of cricket is a serious matter but a little banter on and off-field is what keeps the fun of the game alive. With social media, the formerly closed-off banter between cricketers can be shared with millions of fans across the globe. One cricket personality famous for his cutting and sarcastic comments online is England’s Kevin Pietersen. After team India lost the first Test match to England, Pietersen took to Twitter to share his joy in the host country’s most popular language, Hindi.
“India , yaad hai maine pehele hi chetawani di thi ke itna jasn na manaye jab aapne Australia ko unke ghar pe haraya tha,” he wrote. Translation: “India, you remember I had warned you already to not celebrate so much when you defeated Australia at their home."
India , yaad hai maine pehele hi chetawani di thi ke itna jasn na manaye jab aapne Australia ko unke ghar pe haraya tha— Kevin Pietersen (@KP24) February 9, 2021
He was referring to another Tweet he had posted on January 19, 2020 when India defeated Australia in a historic win to the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.This is what he wrote then: “India - yeh aitihaasik jeet ka jashn manaye kyuki yeh sabhi baadhao ke khilaap hasil hui hai LEKIN , ASLI TEAM toh kuch hafto baad a rahi hai jisse aapko harana hoga apne ghar mein. Satark rahe , 2 saptaah mein bahut adhik jashn manaane se saavadhaan rahen (India, celebrate this historic win which you won against all odds. But, the real team will arrive in a few days from whom you’ll be defeated in your own home. Beware from celebrating too much in these two weeks.)"
India - yeh aitihaasik jeet ka jashn manaye kyuki yeh sabhi baadhao ke khilaap hasil hui haiLEKIN , ASLI TEAM toh kuch hafto baad a rahi hai jisse aapko harana hoga apne ghar mein .Satark rahe , 2 saptaah mein bahut adhik jashn manaane se saavadhaan rahen— Kevin Pietersen (@KP24) January 19, 2021
Now, England led by Joe Root has a 1-0 lead by winning the first match with 227 runs. The second Test will begin on February 13 at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.
The cheeky tweets have managed to rile up fans of team India who have responded to the cricketer with witty answers. The series has a total of four Test matches and three are still to go. Many people reminded Pietersen how Australian cricket gurus made the same mistake of bragging after the first loss for the Men in Blue.
KP bhai one video saying "Dugna lagaan dena padega" please— Kanupriya (@kanupriiya) February 9, 2021
Ye tweet kis nay lekh kar di hai— Ihtisham Ul Haq (@iihtishamm) February 9, 2021
Chinta mat kejiye... series hum hi jeetenge..Aur World Test Championship Ka final bhi khelenge...— The Libral Hunter (@Libral_Hunterr) February 9, 2021
ravi shastri from pavilion pic.twitter.com/A4kjx1td8P— Welcome Project (@Project4Welcome) February 9, 2021
Itni jaldi bhi kya hai peter bhai pic.twitter.com/NLgoufBEbY— मरज़ा ग़ालिब (@Marja_Ghalib) February 9, 2021
Calm down KP...remember we lost the 1st match of another series recently and what all people started blabbering. So keep calm and check out till the end of the series.— T#€ Gu¥ (@SarkarSpeaking) February 9, 2021
We always Welcome our Guest with Grace You may have won the match but Series is not over yet ✌— (@madmax29580547) February 9, 2021
