Indian Cricket Fraternity Extends Heartfelt Wishes for Prime Minister Narendra Modi on His 72nd Birthday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is celebrating his 72nd birthday today (September 17) and wishes from all across the country are pouring for him. The Honorable Prime Minister has a strong connection with cricket as many a times he has mentioned his love for the sport and also interacted with players like Virat Kohli.

On his birthday, the cricket fraternity also took the opportunity to send their warm wishes. Indian ace cricketer Virat Kohli led the wishes on social media. He tweeted,

“Wishing our Hon. Prime Minister @narendramodi ji, a very happy birthday. Wishing you strength, happiness and good health.”

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar also extended his wishes for the Prime Minister. He wrote, Happy Birthday to our Hon’ble PM Shri @narendramodi ji! Wishing you the best of health & happiness.”

Happy Birthday to our Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi ji!

Former cricketer Suresh Raina tweeted, “Warm birthday wishes to our honourable Prime Minister @narendramodi ji. May you have a long life and our country prospers under your great leadership. Jai Hind 🇮🇳🙏 #HappyBirthdayModiji @PMOIndia”

Warm birthday wishes to our honourable Prime Minister @narendramodi ji. May you have a long life and our country prospers under your great leadership. Jai Hind 🇮🇳🙏 #HappyBirthdayModiji

Former India Women cricket team captain Mithali Raj also extended her wishes by sharing a photo of hers with the Prime Minister and captioning it as,

“A very happy birthday to our Hon’ble PM Shri @narendramodi Ji. Under his astute leadership 🇮🇳 has seen massive growth & development. His dynamic leadership & his amazing ability to connect with people from all walks of life is truly inspiring. Praying for his good health always.”

PM Modi was born on this day in 1950 in Gujarat’s Mehsana district. He has been an ardent follower of Swami Vivekananda since his early years, he then later followed the path of politics. He became the Chief Minister of Gujarat (from 2001 to 2014) and then became Prime Minister of India in 2014 and came back for consecutive second tenure in 2019.

He has been always a motivating figure for sports. Along with cricket, he follows other sports as well and encourages the citizens of the country to participate in any kind of sports as much as possible.

