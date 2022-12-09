'Indian Cricket Most Important, Not Franchise Cricket'-EX Pakistan Spinner After India's Loss In Bangladesh

Former Pakistan cricketer Danish Kaneria came down heavily on Team India after their 0-2 loss in the ODI series against Bangladesh. Calling them to focus on India, than IPL, Kaneria said players can also earn money through international cricket.

“Stop thinking about the IPL and think about the country. Indian cricket is most important, not franchise cricket. There is money in franchise cricket, but you can earn money from international cricket as well. Unless and until you start giving importance to international cricket, these kinds of results will continue,” Kaneria said on his Youtube channel.

Like most of the cricket pundits, he too held the rotation policy responsible for team’s back-to-back losses in Bangladesh.

“Batters are not sure of their position because they have been asked to bat at various positions over the last few months. The bowling attack has kept changing. There has been no proper planning or execution. I don’t even think there is a plan in place. Indian cricket has gone down and Bangladesh have got a very good chance of winning the Test matches as well.”

India will now be up against Bangladesh for the third and final ODI where their pride will be at stake.

A struggling Indian team, severely depleted by a spate of on-field injuries and fitness-related problems, will be determined to avoid the ignominy of a clean sweep against Bangladesh in the final ODI of the three-match series here on Saturday.

Bangladesh, riding on two contrasting yet brilliant knocks from Mehidy Hasan Miraz, have already sealed the series after winning the first two matches but if Litton Das’ men can blank the ‘Men in Blue’ 3-0, it will be a historic first in the country’s cricket.

Not only will it be an icing on the cake for the hosts but also significantly dent the visiting team’s confidence ahead of the Test series, starting at this very venue in less than a week’s time (December 14).

For India, there were 20 cricketers originally available for this series since there was a very short turnaround time between the first ODI in Bangladesh and the last game in New Zealand as some players in both squads were common.

