'Indian Cricket Needs To Stop Patting Their Back And Be More Pragmatic': Ayaz Memon

Senior cricket journalist Ayaz Memon, in an exclusive chat with Cricketnext, said that Indian cricket needs to be more pragmatic stop patting their back for being rich and and having a lot of talent.

Indian team didn’t have a good year in 2022 specially when it came to multi-nation tournaments. India exited the Asia Cup in the group 4 stage itself while they lost to England by 10 wickets in the T20 World Cup semifinal.

“India needs to be a little more pragmatic. They can’t always be patting themselves in the back and say ‘look at us, we are the richest, we are the best, we have got so much of talent’," said Ayaz.

‘You have done well in the bilateral tournaments and not well somehow in the multi-nation tournaments whether at the Asian level or certainly at the world level. Bridging that gap is the challenge for India going ahead," the senior journalist added.

Ayaz also said that changing the people in the management is not the only solution, there has to be a change in the thought process too.

“Maybe you need some change in personal but certainly there has to be a change in the way things are thought through game plans in your tactics and how you handle crisis situations. I think those to me or crucial elements that they have to sort out," he said.

India will be playing a three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka under the leadership of Hardik Pandya. Although it has not been announced yet but some reports suggest that the all-rounder is all set to take over the captaincy of the shortest format from Rohit Sharma.

