After beating Australia 2-1 in a three-match ODI series at home, the Indian cricket team have departed for New Zealand for what will be a full tour.
India's tour of New Zealand will see them play five T20Is, three ODIs and two Tests. The first T20I is on Friday (January 24).
Next stop: Auckland, New Zealand! ✈ pic.twitter.com/R2qola6WS9— Jasprit Bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) January 20, 2020
Next stop: Auckland, New Zealand! ✈ pic.twitter.com/R2qola6WS9
Off to Auckland ✈️🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/BfEdxokgxR— Yuzvendra Chahal (@yuzi_chahal) January 20, 2020
Off to Auckland ✈️🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/BfEdxokgxR
New Zealand✈️ pic.twitter.com/ySM6Fgly7W— Ravindrasinh jadeja (@imjadeja) January 20, 2020
New Zealand✈️ pic.twitter.com/ySM6Fgly7W
India may have form and momentum on their side after the series win against Australia but there are a few injury concerns ahead of the series.
Shikhar Dhawan has been ruled out of the T20I series with a shoulder injury and Ishant Sharma's participation in the Test series is also doubtful.
Hardik Pandya's availability for the series is also unclear, with the all-rounder beginning his recovery in the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru.
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
Indian Cricket Team Depart for New Zealand for Full Series
After beating Australia 2-1 in a three-match ODI series at home, the Indian cricket team have departed for New Zealand for what will be a full tour.
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Fri, 24 Jan, 2020
IND v NZAuckland
ICC CWC 2019 | 4th Test Test | Fri, 24 Jan, 2020
ENG v SAJohannesburg
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20 T20 | Fri, 24 Jan, 2020
BAN v PAKLahore All Fixtures
Team Rankings