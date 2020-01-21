Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Live

SL IN ZIM, 2 TEST SERIES, 2020 1st Test, Harare Sports Club, Harare, 19 - 23 Jan, 2020

1ST INN

Zimbabwe

358 (148.0)

Zimbabwe
v/s
Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka*

162/2 (55.4)

Sri Lanka trail by 196 runs
Live

BBL, 2019/20 Match 47, Docklands Stadium, Melbourne, 21 January, 2020

2ND INN

Hobart Hurricanes

190/3 (20.0)

Hobart Hurricanes
v/s
Melbourne Renegades
Melbourne Renegades*

186/4 (20.0)

Hobart Hurricanes beat Melbourne Renegades by 4 runs

fixtures

All matches

1st Test: ZIM VS SL

live
ZIM ZIM
SL SL

Harare

19 Jan, 202013:30 IST

1st T20I: NZ VS IND

upcoming
NZ NZ
IND IND

Auckland

24 Jan, 202012:20 IST

4th Test: SA VS ENG

upcoming
SA SA
ENG ENG

Johannesburg

24 Jan, 202013:30 IST

1st T20: PAK VS BAN

upcoming
PAK PAK
BAN BAN

Lahore

24 Jan, 202019:00 IST

Indian Cricket Team Depart for New Zealand for Full Series

After beating Australia 2-1 in a three-match ODI series at home, the Indian cricket team have departed for New Zealand for what will be a full tour.

Cricketnext Staff |January 21, 2020, 4:56 PM IST
Indian Cricket Team Depart for New Zealand for Full Series

After beating Australia 2-1 in a three-match ODI series at home, the Indian cricket team have departed for New Zealand for what will be a full tour.

India's tour of New Zealand will see them play five T20Is, three ODIs and two Tests. The first T20I is on Friday (January 24).

India may have form and momentum on their side after the series win against Australia but there are a few injury concerns ahead of the series.

Shikhar Dhawan has been ruled out of the T20I series with a shoulder injury and Ishant Sharma's participation in the Test series is also doubtful.

Hardik Pandya's availability for the series is also unclear, with the all-rounder beginning his recovery in the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru.

India vs new Zealandindia vs new zealand 2020Indian cricket teamNew Zealand cricket teamOff The Field

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Fri, 24 Jan, 2020

IND v NZ
Auckland

ICC CWC 2019 | 4th Test Test | Fri, 24 Jan, 2020

ENG v SA
Johannesburg

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20 T20 | Fri, 24 Jan, 2020

BAN v PAK
Lahore All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 New Zealand 3241 112
3 South Africa 3177 102
4 England 4593 102
5 Australia 3672 102
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7364 121
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 10071 258
see more