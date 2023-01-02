Indian Cricket Team Gets a New Kit Sponsor Ahead of Sri Lanka T20Is, Check Pictures

MPL has seemingly exited as the jersey sponsor of the Indian cricket team with latest images suggesting that apparel brand ‘Killer Jeans’ has taken over. Last year, reports emerged that MPL, the team kit and merchandise sponsor, has conveyed its intent to transfer the rights it currently holds to another entity.

India legspinner Yuzvendra Chahal shared an image on his Instagram account sporting the new jersey alongside a host of his teammates on the eve of the first T20I against Sri Lanka.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yuzvendra Chahal (@yuzi_chahal23)

“BCCI received an email communication from MPL sports on 2.12.2022 seeking a complete assignment (team+merchandising) at full value to Kewal Kiran Clothing Limited, a fashion wear brand, for the period from 1.12.2023 to 31.12.2023," news agency PTI had quoted a note from BCCI as saying.

“With the upcoming back to back home series and the women’s away calendar, it was suggested that the current arrangement should not be hampered as it involves performance gear for the national teams. We have asked MPL sports to continue the association at least until 31.3.2023 or look for a partial assignment that would involve only the right chest logo but not the kit manufacturing agreement," the note added.

An official announcement hasn’t been made.

India and Sri Lanka will square off in a three-match T20I series starting Tuesday in Mumbai. The hosts will be led by allrounder Hardik Pandya while the visiting team by Dasun Shanaka.

The second T20I will be played in Pune while the third in Rajkot.

Following the T20Is, the two neighbours will lock horns in three ODIs as well.

India T20I squad: Hardik Pandya (captain), Ishan Kishan (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (vice-captain), Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Sanju Samson, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Umran Malik, Shivam Mavi, Mukesh Kumar.

