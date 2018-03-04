Indian Cricket Team Leaves for Nidahas Trophy, First Game on Tuesday

India will begin their campaign in the Nidahas Trophy against the hosts Sri Lanka on March 6th, with their second game against Bangladesh scheduled for March 8th. All the matches of this tournament will be played at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, with the final slated for March 18th.
After the long and testing South Africa tour, the BCCI decided to rest some of the senior players including captain Virat Kohli and the veteran MS Dhoni. Along with Dhoni and Kohli, the likes of Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav and Hardik Pandya have been rested, while new faces like Washington Sundar, Vijay Shankar, Rishabh Pant, Deepak Hooda and Mohammad Siraj are among the travelling party.
And we are all ready to Jet Set Go! 🇱🇰 Here we come! #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/GI1iczAmNC— BCCI (@BCCI) March 4, 2018
The team which will be captained by Rohit Sharma will see Shikhar Dhawan act as his deputy.
India Squad
Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan (vice-captain), KL Rahul, Suresh Raina, Manish Pandey, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Vijay Shankar, Shardul Thakur, Jaydev Unadkat, Mohammad Siraj and Rishabh Pant (wk)
First Published: March 4, 2018, 5:30 PM IST