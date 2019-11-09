Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Indian Cricket Team Members Meet IAF Aerobatic Team in Nagpur

The Indian cricket team met the Suryakiran Aerobatic team of the Indian Air Force on Saturday.

IANS |November 9, 2019, 7:45 PM IST
The Indian cricket team met the Suryakiran Aerobatic team of the Indian Air Force on Saturday. The Board of Control for Cricket in India posted pictures of the members of the Indian team shaking hands with the pilots in Nagpur at the VCA stadium.

The pictures showed coach Ravi Shastri, opener Shikhar Dhawan and wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant shaking hands with the pilots and interacting with them.

Photographs of Pant and Shastri with the pilots were also posted alongwith those of bowling coach Bharat Arun, Shardul Thakur, Shubman Gill and Manish Pandey.

India are set to take on Bangladesh in the decisive third T20I in Nagpur on Sunday. Bangladesh won the first match by seven wickets -- their first ever win over India in the shortest format of the game.

However, India bounced back by hammering Bangladesh by eight wickets in the second match and thus levelled the series.

