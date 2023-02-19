Indian cricket team visits Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya

Team India players visited the PM Sangrahalay in the national capital after their easy win over Australia where they beat the opposition within three days. With the third Test match more than ten days away, both the teams now have lot of times to relax and rejuvenate. Meanwhile, the Indian team visited the museum where a number of belongings of the former Prime Ministers were there.

“A trip to cherish! #TeamIndia visited the captivating

@PMSangrahalaya

, a unique museum dedicated to the Prime Ministers of India, illustrating the journey of India after Independence.

@PMOIndia”

Tweeted the BCCI handle.

The BCCI posted a series of pictures showing captain Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara and head coach Rahul Dravid among others in the museum.

The Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya, which opened to the public last year in April, is a tribute to every Prime Minister of India since Independence, and has the record of how each one has contributed to the development of the country over the last 75 years.

KL Rahul Retains Place

India opener K L Rahul on Sunday kept his place in the Test team for the remaining two matches of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy as the selectors announced an unchanged squad following the six-wicket win over Australia in Delhi.

With Shubman Gill warming the bench, Rahul’s scores so far in the series read 20, 17 and 1. The opener also endured a lean run in Bangladesh last year when he led the side in the two-Test series.

Interestingly, he was the designated vice-captain for the first two Tests against Australia but no deputy to Rohit Sharma has been named for the last two games.

The third Test will be played in Indore from March 1 and the fourth in Ahmedabad from March 9.

Besides naming the Test squad, the four selectors, following the unceremonious exit of selection committee chief Chetan Sharma, also picked the team for the three ODIs against Australia beginning March 17.

Seasoned left-arm seamer Jaydev Unadkat, who was part of the squad for the first two Tests of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy before being released to represent Saurashtra in the Ranji Trophy final against Bengal, is back in the team for the remaining two games.

