Indian Cricket Team's Full Schedule For ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021

It’s been five years since the last T20 World Cup. The world has undergone massive change since 2016 when West Indies became the first ever team to win two T20 World Cups. The marquee event was to held last year too (in Australia) but for the coronavirus pandemic that made it nearly impossible for a tournament of that profile to be held under the circumstances.

ICC after holding discussions from its stakeholders arrived at the decision that the 2020 edition will now be held in 2022 in Australia but 2021 edition will remain in India.

But the global body stumbled upon another roadblock. The coronavirus pandemic continued to rage with India one of the worst affected countries. Again, the stakeholders met and eventually decided to shift the venue to Oman and UAE but the hosting rights remained with BCCI.

Today, ICC confirmed the fixtures list. The qualifiers start from October 17 while the tournament proper kicks off six days later with Australia taking on South Africa on October 23.

India will start their campaign for a second ever T20 World title on October 24 in a blockbuster clash against old nemesis Pakistan in Dubai. India in all likeliness will be led by Virat Kohli whose hunt for a first world title as captain continues at the senior level.

India, the 2007 World T20 winners, have been placed in Group 2 alongside Pakistan, Afghanistan and New Zealand. They will be joined by two teams from the qualifiers stage.

Here’s a full list of Indian fixtures at T20 World Cup 2021.

#October 24, 2021: vs Pakistan, Dubai (7:30 PM IST)

#October 31, 2021: vs New Zealand, Dubai (7:30 PM IST)

#November 3, 2021: vs Afghanistan, Dubai (7:30 PM IST)

#November 5, 2021: vs Qualifier (B1), Dubai (7:30 PM IST)

#November 8: vs Qualifer (A2), Dubai (7:30 PM IST)

The two semis will be played on November 10 (Abu Dhabi) and November 11 (Dubai). The finale has been scheduled for November 14 (Dubai) with Monday kept as a reserve day.

