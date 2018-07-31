Indian Cricket Teams to Tour New Zealand in Early 2019

Loading...
While the men’s teams clash in a five-match ODI series, the women's teams will contest in the ICC Women's Championship fixtures, which will ascertain seven direct qualifiers (excluding the hosts) for the 2021 Women's World Cup to be held in New Zealand.
To facilitate viewer-friendly timings in India, New Zealand Cricket (NZC) have pushed back the start of all games, except the second T20I, by one hour as per their agreement with India's host broadcaster.
The first and third T20Is will begin at 1:30pm IST, whereas the Auckland fixture will start an hour earlier. All five ODIs between the men's teams will start 8:30am IST.
India A will also be on tour along with the senior side, featuring in four-day matches against Mount Maunganui, Hamilton and Whangarei, and three one-day matches, at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui during the same period.
Apart from India, New Zealand will also be toured by Sri Lanka and Bangladesh either side of the India series respectively. The former will feature in two Tests, three ODIs and a lone T20I and the Tigers are set for a three-match Test series, followed by a three ODIs.
India’s tour of New Zealand Fixtures
ODI Series:
1st ODI: January 23, Napier
2nd ODI: January 26, Mount Maunganui
3rd ODI: January 28, Mount Maunganui
4th ODI: January 31, Hamilton
5th ODI: February 3, Wellington
T20I Series:
1st T20: February 6, Wellington
2nd T20: February 8, Auckland
3rd T20: February 10, Hamilton
First Published: July 31, 2018, 5:28 PM IST