Indian Cricket Will Continue to Prosper Under Sourav Ganguly: VVS Laxman

VVS Laxman said Indian cricket will undoubtedly continue to prosper under former skipper Sourav Ganguly, who is set to take over the reins of the BCCI.

PTI |October 15, 2019, 3:47 PM IST
Batting legend VVS Laxman on Tuesday said Indian cricket will undoubtedly continue to prosper under former skipper Sourav Ganguly, who is set to take over the reins of the BCCI.

Ganguly, a veteran 113 Tests and 311 ODIs, on Monday filed his nominations papers for the post of BCCI president in Mumbai.

The former Indian skipper is expected to be elected unopposed at the board's Annual General Meeting on October 23.

"Congrats @SGanguly99 on becoming the President of @BCCI. I have got no doubt that under your leadership Indian Cricket will continue to prosper. Wishing you lots of success in your new role Dada," Laxman tweeted.

Ganguly thanked his former teammate for the congratulatory message. "Thank u Vvs ..your contributions will be very important," Ganguly tweeted.

The 47-year-old, one of the finest Indian captains, will hold the post of the BCCI President for a mere nine months. He will have to demit office in July, due to compulsory cooling off period.

BCCI presidentIndian cricket teamOff The Fieldsourav gangulyvvs laxman

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4027 115
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 4366 104
5 Australia 3270 99
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7748 277
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4720 262
4 India 8620 261
5 Australia 5471 261
see more