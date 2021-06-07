CRICKETNEXT

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
Follow Us On
Back to News18
Home » Cricket Home » News » Indian Cricketer Harleen Doel Reveals The Secret Behind Anushka Sharma’s Perfect Picture in Southampton

Indian Cricketer Harleen Doel Reveals The Secret Behind Anushka Sharma’s Perfect Picture in Southampton

Indian Cricketer Harleen Doel Reveals The Secret Behind Anushka Sharma’s Perfect Picture in Southampton

Deol wrote that she saw the photographer, hinting towards Kohli, getting on knees for the click.

The Indian men’s and women’s cricket team are quarantined in Southampton ahead of their big tournaments against New Zealand and England respectively. The men’s team will take on Kiwis in the World Test Championship (WTC) on June 18, while the women’s team will commence their all-format UK tour from June 16 with a one-off Test. Several players, including Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Poonam Yadav, and Harmanpreet Kaur have shared pictures of the breathtaking view of the cricket ground from their team hotel.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secured permission from the UK government to allow players to bring along their families, keeping in mind it is going to be a pretty long tour.

Indian men’s cricket team skipper has been accompanied by his wife Anushka Sharma and their little daughter, Vamika.

On reaching the hotel, where the players have been quarantined, the Bollywood actress shared a picture of herself with her fans. The photo showcases Anushka standing in the balcony with an absolutely beautiful view of the stadium behind.

The post garnered praises and positive comments from her fans, as some appreciated the glow on Anushka’s face. Women’s cricket team all-rounder Harleen Doel was also among the lot who dropped comments on the post. But her comment was cheeky in comparison to others. Deol wrote that she saw the photographer, hinting towards Kohli, getting on knees for the click. “Full dedication, I must say,” she added.

Kohli’s dedication to pile runs for his team and captaining his side to victory is well known. But his fans were unaware that the star-cricketer has the same dedication for clicking pictures.

The Indian team is relaxing ahead of the WTC finale but is not willing to leave any chance for error. The team has displayed some incredible cricket in the tournament cycle and have fought for a place in the finals.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 2914 121
2 New Zealand 2166 120
3 England 3493 109
4 Australia 1844 108
5 Pakistan 2247 94
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 New Zealand 2054 121
2 Australia 2945 118
3 India 3344 115
4 England 3100 115
5 South Africa 2137 107
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 6088 277
2 India 6811 272
3 New Zealand 6048 263
4 Pakistan 7818 261
5 Australia 5930 258
FULL Ranking