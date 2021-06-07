Indian Cricketer Harleen Doel Reveals The Secret Behind Anushka Sharma’s Perfect Picture in Southampton

The Indian men’s and women’s cricket team are quarantined in Southampton ahead of their big tournaments against New Zealand and England respectively. The men’s team will take on Kiwis in the World Test Championship (WTC) on June 18, while the women’s team will commence their all-format UK tour from June 16 with a one-off Test. Several players, including Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Poonam Yadav, and Harmanpreet Kaur have shared pictures of the breathtaking view of the cricket ground from their team hotel.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secured permission from the UK government to allow players to bring along their families, keeping in mind it is going to be a pretty long tour.

Indian men’s cricket team skipper has been accompanied by his wife Anushka Sharma and their little daughter, Vamika.

On reaching the hotel, where the players have been quarantined, the Bollywood actress shared a picture of herself with her fans. The photo showcases Anushka standing in the balcony with an absolutely beautiful view of the stadium behind.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma)

The post garnered praises and positive comments from her fans, as some appreciated the glow on Anushka’s face. Women’s cricket team all-rounder Harleen Doel was also among the lot who dropped comments on the post. But her comment was cheeky in comparison to others. Deol wrote that she saw the photographer, hinting towards Kohli, getting on knees for the click. “Full dedication, I must say,” she added.

Kohli’s dedication to pile runs for his team and captaining his side to victory is well known. But his fans were unaware that the star-cricketer has the same dedication for clicking pictures.

The Indian team is relaxing ahead of the WTC finale but is not willing to leave any chance for error. The team has displayed some incredible cricket in the tournament cycle and have fought for a place in the finals.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here