Indian Cricketers Association Wants Players Pension, Insurance Doubled

The Indian Cricketers Association (ICA) have called on the Board of Control for Cricket in India to revisit the players' benefit schemes, asking the board to double the double the pension and insurance.

Cricketnext Staff |October 28, 2019, 10:49 AM IST
Indian Cricketers Association Wants Players Pension, Insurance Doubled

The Indian Cricketers Association (ICA) have called on the Board of Control for Cricket in India to revisit the players' benefit schemes, asking the board to double the double the pension and insurance.

Anshuman Gaekwad and Shantha Rangaswamy, the men and women players’ representatives in the ICA, said it's time the BCCI made benefit schemes in order with current times. The ICA's proposal will be a challenge for the BCCI, led by Sourav Ganguly, given the benefits are lifelong commitments.

"Our main demand is the revision of the benefit schemes, including pension provisions. They must be in order with the current times,” Gaekwad told Mumbai Mirror. "We have had informal discussions. There are a few ideas, but we don’t want to rush into things. We want to do it slowly and in a phased away. Initially, we want the pension and insurance revised."

India's men cricketers get monthly pension ranging from Rs 10,000 to Rs 50,000 depending on the number of matches player. The board also provides insurance worth Rs. 5 lakh to each player.

Gaekwad stressed that the ICA will play a constructive role, and not be disruptive in nature. He added that they are in the process of finalising an office in Mumbai.

"We are not a union, we’re an association for the players’ benefit,” he said. "We will meet on November 1 and 2 and finalise the location for the office. We have to consider which area is convenient. If we decide that the players can come and attend the meeting and leave, then we may take one near the airport or we may choose one at the Nariman Point."

