Indian Cricketers' Association Welcomes BCCI Probe in Wriddhiman Saha Threat Case

The Indian Cricket Association has reacted to India wicket-keeper Wriddhiman Saha being threatened by a senior journalist, saying that they welcome the probe in this issue by the BCCI. The 37-year-old had sent out a screenshot of a Whatsapp chat where the said person was threatening the India cricketer as he refused to pick up his call for an interview.

The issue escalated after former players like Ravi Shastri, Parthiv Patel and Virender Sehwag, among others, joined in the criticism of the said journalist. The BCCI subsequently decided to get to the bottom of the issue with treasurer Arun Dhumal already stating on record that secretary Jay Shah will speak to the veteran wicketkeeper.

“We acknowledge the fact that the media plays a very important role both in the growth of our game and the players but there’s always a line that must never be crossed. What has happened in Saha’s case is totally unacceptable and we call for the respective press organisations to take up the matter and ensure such things are not repeated," said ICA President Ashok Malhotra.

“At the ICA our foremost concern is the welfare of cricketers, past and present, and we cannot accept such behaviour from anyone let alone a journalist. We are fully with Saha and request him to reveal the journalist’s name. Should the BCCI feel the need to cancel the erring journalist’s accreditation and access to any BCCI event, we will fully support the move," he added.

“We would offer our full support to Saha at this juncture. No player should be subjected to such ‘threats’ from anyone in the media or elsewhere. We urge the media also to come out in support of Saha and ensure that these sorts of issues don’t crop up again," said Hitesh Majumdar, the ICA Secretary. “Any interaction between a player and the media has always to be voluntary."

