Home» Cricket Home» News» Indian Cricketers Laud Women's Hockey Team on Maiden Semis Appearance at Tokyo Olympics 2020
2-MIN READ

Indian Cricketers Laud Women's Hockey Team on Maiden Semis Appearance at Tokyo Olympics 2020

India women hockey team beat Australia to reach first ever Olympic semi-final.

India women hockey team beat Australia to reach first ever Olympic semi-final.

India beat Australia in Olympics quarter final match to enter their maiden semi-finals; Indian cricketers were the first to laud the girls.

Indian cricketers lauded nation’s women hockey team after they beat Australia 1-0 in the Olympics quarter final. This meant that India will play their first-ever semi final in women’s hockey at the pinnacle of sports. A number of cricketers were quick to took to Twitter and lauded the girls.

Gurjit Kaur scored from the penalty corner in the 22nd minute that turned out to be the only goal and the difference between the two sides at the Oi Hockey Stadium North Pitch in Tokyo.

RELATED NEWS

A brave and determined Indian women’s hockey team etched its name in the history books by entering the Olympic Games semifinals for the first time, stunning three-time champions and world no.2 Australia 1-0 in an intense last-eight tie here on Monday.

A day after the Indian men’s team entered the Olympic semifinals following a 49-year gap, the world no. 9 women’s side also produced a phenomenally gritty performance to make it way into the last four.

(With agencies)

first published:August 02, 2021, 14:36 IST