Indian Cricketers Laud Women's Hockey Team on Maiden Semis Appearance at Tokyo Olympics 2020

Indian cricketers lauded nation’s women hockey team after they beat Australia 1-0 in the Olympics quarter final. This meant that India will play their first-ever semi final in women’s hockey at the pinnacle of sports. A number of cricketers were quick to took to Twitter and lauded the girls.

Yesterday the men’s hockey team, today the women’s hockey team…Absolutely loving it. 👏🏻😃 🏑Well done to the women’s team for making it to the #Olympics semi-finals for the first time ever! The whole nation is behind you! #Hockey #Tokyo2020 #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/jI18wX35by — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) August 2, 2021

Gurjit Kaur scored from the penalty corner in the 22nd minute that turned out to be the only goal and the difference between the two sides at the Oi Hockey Stadium North Pitch in Tokyo.

Way to go🇮🇳🇮🇳 Indian Women’s Hockey Team defeats Australia to reach the semi finals of Olympics 2020 #IndiaAtOlympics #hockeyindia @TheHockeyIndia pic.twitter.com/BUaTz3HyLg— Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) August 2, 2021

Grit. Determination. Belief. Our women’s hockey team is weaving a golden chapter in our history. A performance for the ages that seals the semifinal berth. Well done, girls 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻@TheHockeyIndia #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/zn1MhOXV19— Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) August 2, 2021

Our girls have created history.Beaten #AUS in the quarter-final match of women’s #hockey by 1-0 to seal their spot in SEMI-FINAL for the first time ever! Best wishes for the semis. #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/iZj3H4GPs8— VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) August 2, 2021

Itni khushi shayad kisi jeet par mehsoos huyi hogi!Absolute Wow moment. First ever Olympics hockey semi-finals for our girls. Filled with pride.Chak De India #Hockey pic.twitter.com/c9I5KZFaZ5— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 2, 2021

A brave and determined Indian women’s hockey team etched its name in the history books by entering the Olympic Games semifinals for the first time, stunning three-time champions and world no.2 Australia 1-0 in an intense last-eight tie here on Monday.

A day after the Indian men’s team entered the Olympic semifinals following a 49-year gap, the world no. 9 women’s side also produced a phenomenally gritty performance to make it way into the last four.

