Indian Cricketers Wear Black Armbands to Mourn Lata Mangeshkar's Death

Indian men’s cricket team is wearing black armbands in honour of Late Lata Mangeshkar who breathed her last this Sunday morning in Mumbai. The legendary singer died due to multiple organ failure as per her sister and doctors who were treating her.

“Indian Players will sport black armbands in the first ODI against West Indies at the Narendra Modi Stadium to condole the demise of Lata Mangeshkar. The national flag will fly at half-mast," BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla had earlier informed news agency ANI.

India are playing their 1000th ODI today in Ahmedabad, becoming the first team to achieve the feat. They also observed a minute’s silence to honour her memory just before the start of the play.

Lata Mangeshkar, 92, was admitted to Mumbai’s Breach Candy hospital on January 8 after she was diagnosed with COVID-19.

Dr Pratit Samdani, who was treating her, said, “It is with profound grief that we announce the sad demise of Lata Mangeshkar at 8:12 am. She has died because of multi-organ failure after more than 28 days of hospitalisation post-COVID-19."

Lata Mangeshkar began her singing career at the age of 13 and is credited to have recorded over thousand Hindi songs and sung in over 36 languages. She was bestowed with the Bharat Ratna, the India’s highest civilian award, in 2001 for her contribution to the nation.

