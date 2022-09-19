Indian Deaf Cricket Association Unveils Specially-abled Team India Jersey for DICC T20 Champions Trophy 2022

Indian Deaf Cricket Association (IDCA) unveiled the new jersey of the specially-abled team India for the Deaf International Cricket Council (DICC) T20 Champions Trophy 2022 (UAE). The unveiling ceremony took place in the presence of Support Partners, board of IDCA & the Indian Deaf Cricket team who will represent India at the championship trophy scheduled to be held in Sharjah, UAE from October 1st to 9th.

Sharing her excitement for the upcoming event, Roma Balwani, CEO of the Indian Deaf Cricket Association stated, “DICC T20 Champions Trophy is an excellent platform to promote sports among specially-abled people. And our team is elated to represent India in this five-nation global tournament which includes Australia, South Africa, Bangladesh & Pakistan. We are all set for the championship and are looking forward to our team proving their mettle on the pitch. We thank each and every person, sponsor, support partner, corporate, and CSR teams who have shown faith in us and request them to keep showering their love to players. Their support will motivate our players to give their best on the field.”

Speaking on the occasion, the President of the IDCA, Sumit Jain said, “Our players are well-prepared and pumped up for the upcoming championship trophy. They are ready to put up their best game against their contenders to vie for the prestigious title. I wish them luck and success.”

Former Cricketer, Yuvraj Singh in this letter to the Indian Deaf Cricket Team playing at the DICC T20 Champions Trophy 2022 (UAE) said, “I would like to extend my heartfelt wishes to the most inspiring Players, Board Members and Office Bearers of the Indian Deaf Cricket Association. It is very heartening to see the great strides you all are taking forward for the growth and development of the IDCA which is providing tremendous opportunities to talented players from across the country. My best wishes to the entire team for the upcoming DICC T20 Champions Trophy 2022 in UAE. I am sure you all will do your best and make the country proud.”

Cricketer Shikhar Dhawan also gave his best wishes to the Indian Deaf Cricket Team through a letter which said, “My very best wishes to Indian Deaf Cricket Association especially abled cricket team which will represent India in the upcoming “DICC T20 Champions Trophy 2022, UAE in October 2022.”

The specially-abled team India is set to put its best foot forward against the competing countries in the DICC T20 Champions Trophy 2022 (UAE). IDCA has also rolled out the #DareToDream campaign in India to promote differently-abled cricket and to drive other developmental aspects around the lives of the differently-abled youth in the country.

