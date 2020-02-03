Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Indian Fan Abuses Commentator, Banned From Entering Bay Oval: Report

A fan, reportedly of Indian descent, has been banned from entering the Bay Oval here for the rest of the country's domestic season after he was accused of abusing a commentator following the fifth T20 International between India and New Zealand.

PTI |February 3, 2020, 12:55 PM IST
Mount Maunganui: A fan, reportedly of Indian descent, has been banned from entering the Bay Oval here for the rest of the country's domestic season after he was accused of abusing a commentator following the fifth T20 International between India and New Zealand.

According to a report in 'stuff.co.nz', a 24-year-old man was arrested after he managed to sneak into the ground seeking an autograph from a commentator on Sunday.

But, after his request for an autograph was met with a denial, he allegedly started abusing the commentator, prompting the security personnel to intervene and escort him out of the stadium.

The commentator's identity has not been revealed.

Last month, a spectator from Auckland was banned by New Zealand Cricket (NZC) from attending matches for two years for his racist rant at England fast bowler Jofra Archer during a Test match here in November.

New Zealand Cricket's public affairs manager Richard Boock said the man would be banned from grounds here for the rest of the home season, though his was not racist abuse.

"At the moment, as far as his future entry to arenas for the rest of the home international summer, any booking he has made has been blocked while we're assessing what went on and deciding what should happen," Boock was quoted as saying by stuff.co.nz.

From a turnout of 6250, Boock said 12 fans were evicted from the Bay Oval for unruly behaviour.

