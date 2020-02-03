Indian Fan Abuses Commentator, Banned From Entering Bay Oval: Report
A fan, reportedly of Indian descent, has been banned from entering the Bay Oval here for the rest of the country's domestic season after he was accused of abusing a commentator following the fifth T20 International between India and New Zealand.
A fan, reportedly of Indian descent, has been banned from entering the Bay Oval here for the rest of the country's domestic season after he was accused of abusing a commentator following the fifth T20 International between India and New Zealand.
