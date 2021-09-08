Indian Fan Trolls Stuart Broad For His Oval Test Prediction. He Responds

The Virat Kohli-led Indian side created history after they registered their first Test victory at Oval in over 50 years. Team India made a stunning comeback after getting bundled out for 191 runs and thrashed the English team by 157 runs to lead the series 2-1. Lauding the team India’s victory, International Cricket Council (ICC) shared an Instagram post congratulating the team for their first victory at the Oval ground since 1971. The post was filled with comments from Indian fans, one of whom trolled English pacer Stuart Broad for his prediction on the first day of the match. The fan wrote, “Hey @stuartbroad you told that England will win this match on the first day of the match. Can you please come in the comment section?"

Broad, too, came up with a cheeky response and asked the fan if something had happened. “On holiday, what happened?” he wrote. Broad, who has been an integral part of the English bowling lineup, was ruled out of the series after the first Test following a calf injury.

The England team appeared to be missing Broad’s experience in the third innings as the English bowling line-up failed to stop Indian batsmen. Thanks to a brilliant hundred by Rohit Sharma and some help from Cheteshwar Pujara, Shardul Thakur and others, India put up a massive total of 466 runs in its second innings. Overshadowing England’s lead of 99 runs, India gave the hosts a target of 368 runs for victory, which proved to be too much for the English team.

Now, all eyes are on the fifth and final Test match in Manchester’s Old Trafford Cricket Ground. While India will aim to continue their great form and seal the series with a victory, the English team will be hoping to make a comeback and at least level the series 2-2. If India manages to register a series win, it will be the first since 2007.

