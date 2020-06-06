Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

1st T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Chester-le-Street

03 Jul, 202023:00 IST

1st ODI: NED VS PAK

upcoming
NED NED
PAK PAK

Amstelveen

04 Jul, 202014:00 IST

2nd T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Manchester

05 Jul, 202021:30 IST

2nd ODI: NED VS PAK

upcoming
NED NED
PAK PAK

Amstelveen

07 Jul, 202014:00 IST

Indian Fans Pledge to Not Troll Cricketers, #RespectAllCricketersOnTwitter Trends

However, on the flip side, the players are subjected to a lot of hate online trolling when they are not able to live up to the expectation and pressures of the fans.

Cricketnext Staff |June 6, 2020, 3:58 PM IST
Indian Fans Pledge to Not Troll Cricketers, #RespectAllCricketersOnTwitter Trends

Cricketers are among the most followed people in India and the adulation they receive from their fans is second to none.

However, on the flip side, the players are subjected to a lot of hate online trolling when they are not able to live up to the expectation and pressures of the fans.

Social media gets filled with memes and also some derogatory posts following the dismal performance of a player or a team.

Recently, however, the netizens took a pledge that no cricketers will further face the heat on social media as #RespectAllCricketersOnTwitter became one of the top trends on Twitter.

#RespectAllCricketersOnTwitter

