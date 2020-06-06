Indian Fans Pledge to Not Troll Cricketers, #RespectAllCricketersOnTwitter Trends

Cricketers are among the most followed people in India and the adulation they receive from their fans is second to none.
However, on the flip side, the players are subjected to a lot of hate online trolling when they are not able to live up to the expectation and pressures of the fans.
Social media gets filled with memes and also some derogatory posts following the dismal performance of a player or a team.
Recently, however, the netizens took a pledge that no cricketers will further face the heat on social media as #RespectAllCricketersOnTwitter became one of the top trends on Twitter.
#RespectAllCricketersOnTwitterPls stop trolling on twitter.They are not other other team.A team India 💪 when all team is there. I accept every one has their own favorite. But don't disrespect other players. Stop trolling spread positivity. Let's be the change .— َََََََََ (@Aryan_twts) June 6, 2020
💥Birthday Special💥It is so fitting that #respectallcricketersontwitter is trending on day when @ajinkyarahane88 was born. A cricketer who is an example for diligence, grit and fightback. Please see the thread to read 3 of his best Innings that teach us to be better humans. 1️⃣ pic.twitter.com/6ec66vuyRZ— Abhinandan Nahata (@cricketgyani_an) June 6, 2020
Whether he is an Indian Cricketer or Foreign Cricketer, they play for their Country,Everyone tries to give their best for their Team in Each and Every Match,they may Fail in some, Perform in Some,But please don't Troll them brutally because You are a Fan of another Cricketer(2/3)— RJVV55 (@RJVV55) June 6, 2020
Respect Everyone, That's why as initiated by @Cricket_Pranjal We are trying to trend #Respectallcricketersontwitter Today. Every True Cricket Fan Please be a Part of this Trend and Spread the Word. From Today Onwards let's Respect All Cricketers on this Platform. Thank You (3/3)— RJVV55 (@RJVV55) June 6, 2020
#RespectAllCricketersOnTwitterTrue friendships doesn't need any captions...🖤🖤 pic.twitter.com/vZ2NPfLRmo— Paramanand Tripathi (@Paramanand772k) June 6, 2020
Cricketers work hard and come from a very humble and poor background .They r all self made. And we often see people here crossing lines in trolling. #RespectAllCricketersOnTwitter— CricMan (@CricAdil12) June 6, 2020
They represent our country elegantly...and in return of it we tweet gibberish tweets for them even some people go to thier highest and comment on their personal life also...this is really so disgraceful for us.. Please #RespectAllCricketersOnTwitter... pic.twitter.com/2cmK2Pqsn5— Neha Sharma (@1206NehaSharma) June 6, 2020
Indian Fans Pledge to Not Troll Cricketers, #RespectAllCricketersOnTwitter Trends
