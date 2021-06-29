CricketNext

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
Follow Us On
Back to News18
Home» Cricket Home» News»Indian Fans Tear Down Michael Holding for Remarks on IPL Commentary
2-MIN READ

Indian Fans Tear Down Michael Holding for Remarks on IPL Commentary

Indian Fans Tear Down Michael Holding for Remarks on IPL Commentary

The legendary pacer, who is known as the ‘Whispering Death’, recently said that he only commentates for ‘cricket’, taking a dig at the IPL.

West Indies legend Michael Holding is currently facing a backlash from Indian fans after the cricketing legend stated that he only commentates on ‘real cricket’. Fans are currently upset with the cricketer turned commentator for his remarks on the Indian Premier League and have taken to social media to make their opinions known to Holding. The legendary pacer, who is known as the ‘Whispering Death’, recently told Indian Express that he only commentates for ‘cricket’, taking a dig at the IPL.

The former cricketer also spoke on racism and Indian skipper Virat Kohli, however, the former West Indies bowler’s statement on the IPL has fans in a tizzy While some fans have lauded the cricket pundit, majority are upset. Here are the mixed reactions from the fans.

RELATED NEWS

Other than Holding, many former cricketers who are firm believers in Test cricket, have also debated on the T20 argument. However, when it comes to the IPL, the T20 extravaganza has birthed many players such as Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant and many other players who have been selected for the Indian Test side.

Other than the IPL, Holding also didn’t hold back on the West Indies cricket board and stated that cricketers from West Indies will prefer T20 cricket as they are being paid more to play in a short period of time. The Windies legend said that he did not blame the players, but the administrators.

Talking on Indian skipper Virat Kohli, Holding compared the Indian captain to Sir Viv Richards and said that Kohli needs to ‘tone down’ as the Indian captain displays a lot of his emotions on the field.

Be it from his celebrations on taking a catch to celebrating dismissals to scoring centuries, Kohli makes others know exactly what he has on his mind.

The Indian cricket team recently lost the inaugural World Test Championships to New Zealand as the Kiwis beat the Kohli led Team India side by 8 wickets in Southampton.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here

Tags
first published:June 29, 2021, 15:30 IST