Indian Fans Tear Down Michael Holding for Remarks on IPL Commentary

West Indies legend Michael Holding is currently facing a backlash from Indian fans after the cricketing legend stated that he only commentates on ‘real cricket’. Fans are currently upset with the cricketer turned commentator for his remarks on the Indian Premier League and have taken to social media to make their opinions known to Holding. The legendary pacer, who is known as the ‘Whispering Death’, recently told Indian Express that he only commentates for ‘cricket’, taking a dig at the IPL.

The former cricketer also spoke on racism and Indian skipper Virat Kohli, however, the former West Indies bowler’s statement on the IPL has fans in a tizzy While some fans have lauded the cricket pundit, majority are upset. Here are the mixed reactions from the fans.

According to Michael Holding IPL is not a Cricket— Saeed Cricky🏏 (@SaeedCricky) June 28, 2021

Michael Holding is a living legend, but he is way off-mark. IPL has made test cricket more exciting and democratised cricket economics in India. Its a net force for good… https://t.co/QCdamHbLlG— Somnath Mukherjee (@somnath1978) June 28, 2021

He is like a Jazz Music Player who plays only for few audience. That’s his view & taste tho. Problem is when you think Jazz is alone true music… Others don’t then you may be off -may, limited to the interest. He is not even in twitter, does that he say on that? Taste differs— Jason SA (@jason_asir) June 28, 2021

Ref T20:Holding needs to grow up & accept the inevitable change.It’s how viewers want cricket, requires superior skill set too.T20 has accelerated Test cricket & is here to dominate.T20 is the engine that will keep Tests chugging.— Iceyes (@iceyesore) June 28, 2021

Holding was a legend on the cricket field. As a commentator, he is below average at best. He is often disrespectful with his comments about 8ndian cricket in general. He also challenged Hardik as a test cricketer(who proved him wrong with a 5fer). STOP asking him about IPL.— vikram kulkarni (@kulk14) June 28, 2021

Other than Holding, many former cricketers who are firm believers in Test cricket, have also debated on the T20 argument. However, when it comes to the IPL, the T20 extravaganza has birthed many players such as Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant and many other players who have been selected for the Indian Test side.

Other than the IPL, Holding also didn’t hold back on the West Indies cricket board and stated that cricketers from West Indies will prefer T20 cricket as they are being paid more to play in a short period of time. The Windies legend said that he did not blame the players, but the administrators.

Talking on Indian skipper Virat Kohli, Holding compared the Indian captain to Sir Viv Richards and said that Kohli needs to ‘tone down’ as the Indian captain displays a lot of his emotions on the field.

Be it from his celebrations on taking a catch to celebrating dismissals to scoring centuries, Kohli makes others know exactly what he has on his mind.

The Indian cricket team recently lost the inaugural World Test Championships to New Zealand as the Kiwis beat the Kohli led Team India side by 8 wickets in Southampton.

