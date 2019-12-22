Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Live

WI IN IND, 3 ODIS, 2019 3rd ODI, Barabati Stadium, Cuttack, 22 December, 2019

1ST INN

West Indies *

56/0 (14.0)

West Indies
v/s
India
India

Toss won by India (decided to field)
Live

SL IN PAK, 2 TEST SERIES, 2019 2nd Test, National Stadium, Karachi, 19 - 23 Dec, 2019

1ST INN

Pakistan

191 (59.3)

Pakistan
v/s
Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka*

271 (85.5)

Sri Lanka need 413 runs to win, MIN. 46.0 Overs Left Today
Live

BBL, 2019/20 Match 9, Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), Sydney, 22 December, 2019

1ST INN

Brisbane Heat *

130/3 (12.2)

Brisbane Heat
v/s
Sydney Sixers
Sydney Sixers

Toss won by Sydney Sixers (decided to field)

fixtures

All matches

2nd Test: PAK VS SL

live
PAK PAK
SL SL

Karachi

19 Dec, 201910:30 IST

3rd ODI: WI VS IND

live
WI WI
IND IND

Cuttack

22 Dec, 201913:30 IST

2nd Test: AUS VS NZ

upcoming
AUS AUS
NZ NZ

Melbourne

26 Dec, 201905:00 IST

1st Test: SA VS ENG

upcoming
SA SA
ENG ENG

Centurion

26 Dec, 201913:30 IST

Indian Fast Bowling Unit Best in World, Says Dale Steyn

When a user asked which bowling line-up he feels is currently the best in the world, Steyn said India.

PTI |December 22, 2019, 12:49 PM IST
Indian Fast Bowling Unit Best in World, Says Dale Steyn

South African pace great Dale Steyn on Saturday rated the current Indian fast bowling unit as the best in world cricket.

Steyn, who was bought by Royal Challengers Bangalore at the 2020 Indian Premier League (IPL) auction on Thursday, responded to a variety of questions during an interactive session with his fans on social networking site Twitter.

When a user asked which bowling line-up he feels is currently the best in the world, Steyn said India.

The 36-year-old, who is looking forward to the Indian Premier League’s upcoming edition, was reminded about his battle with the legendary Sachin Tendulkar in 2010. He termed the dual with the Indian great as “haunting”.

Steyn, who has played 92 matches in the IPL, is just four short of reaching 100 wickets in the T20 league.

Having performed well in the Mzansi Super League in South Africa, Steyn will be expected to play a big part for RCB in IPL 2020.

Asked about his best bowling effort, he picked the 7-51 against India in Nagpur in 2010.

When asked if South Africa have a chance against England with the new coaching staff, he sounded optimistic.

“Big chance… England weren’t convincing in New Zealand, that’s not to say they are not good. I’m just saying they didn’t look the part. Under Bouch (head coach Mark Boucher) I feel we have it covered, but it’s going to be exciting,” said Steyn, whose favourite fast bowler at the moment is Pat Cummins, who became the most expensive foreign buy in IPL history.

dale steynjasprit bumrahmohammed shami

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Thu, 26 Dec, 2019

NZ v AUS
Melbourne

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Thu, 26 Dec, 2019

ENG v SA
Centurion All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 New Zealand 3241 112
3 South Africa 3177 102
4 England 4593 102
5 Australia 3672 102
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 10071 258
see more