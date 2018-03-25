Pacer Mohammad Shami Sustains Head Injuries in Car Accident, Admitted to Dehradun Hospital

The fast bowler who was picked by the Delhi Daredevils in the upcoming IPL is believed to have suffered head injuries and has also been given stitches for the same. Shami is understood to be recuperating in a private hospital in Dehradun itself.
#BREAKING - Cricketer Mohammed Shami injured in a road accident today while travelling from Dehradun to Delhi. He is currently admitted in a private hospital in Dehradun. pic.twitter.com/cqrgppkFcG— News18 (@CNNnews18) March 25, 2018
This accident comes days after the Indian pacer was given the clean chit by the Anti-Corruption Unit (ACU) of Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) with regards match-fixing allegations that had been levelled against him by his wife.
The bowler’s wife Hasin Jahan had accused him of taking a bribe from a Pakistani woman to fix matches apart from also alleging that he had an extramarital relationship. Jahan had spoken to the media about Shami accepting money from a UK based businessman named Mohammad Bhai through a woman of Pakistani origin named Alishba. She also
said she had Shami’s chats with Alishba as evidence that Shami not only accepted money from Alishba in Dubai but also had an affair with her.
Shami, who was eventually awarded a Grade B contract by the BCCI has also been welcomed back by the Delhi Daredevils. Both the BCCI and the Daredevils had initially decided to monitor the situation before taking a final decision on his participation in the team.
First Published: March 25, 2018, 11:36 AM IST