Indian Players High-tailed Out of Town Quickly, Suggests IPL And Cancellation Were Linked: David Gower

Dawid Gower, like everybody else, is disappointed at the sudden end to the India-England Test series that was set for a tasty finale in Manchester. A couple of hours before the toss, the fifth and final Test of the series which India were leading 2-1 was called off after the touring party expressed concerns over the further spread of covid-19 infection among their players.

This happened after physiotherapist Yogesh Parmar became the fourth member of the India support staff to have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Gower claimed that India captain Virat Kohli e-mailed the BCCI at mid-night about his reservations to take the field in Manchester citing covid-19 outbreak in their camp.

“Wow! No one, least of all I, saw that coming," Gower told cricket.com. “It leads us into unprecedented territories. I mean I know other matches have been abandoned… sometimes a few balls bowled and various other circumstances but to have the thing called off at the last moment – Virat Kohli e-mailed the BCCI at midnight the day before – the whole sequence of events needs explaining a little bit better."

“I was up there on the first morning on my way to watch Day 1 to enjoy some cricket, talk to people about the game to talk about the hospitality. But by the time I got there, of course, the situation had rather changed," he added.

Several former England cricketers including Michael Vaughan has claimed that the close proximity to the IPL 2021 resumption was the reason behind India’s departure.

While Gower didn’t put the blame on IPL, he did say that the fact the India cricketers left England to UAE for the T20 league inside a couple of days after the match was called off does give an impression that the two events are linked.

The worrying thing for me is this: If the IPL was so very closely linked to this, then that to me is very disappointing because… I may sound old, crusty, but for all those people like me and dare I say, Virat… the last time he was in England, he made a big point about how important Test match cricket is to him… So, for all of us who like Test cricket and value it as the best part of the game, to see a Test abandoned like this was tragic," Gower said.

He said there could be more revelations about what led to the cancellation of the final Test in Manchester in the coming days.

“Over the next days and week, more things would emerge. One or two things we haven’t heard so far might come out to the public ears. But it does seem by the way that the Indian players have high-tailed out of town so quickly, already in the UAE preparing for the IPL. Maybe you can argue that it is sensible given the circumstances. It gives them the best chance to be part of it. But maybe that suggests that the IPL and cancellation were linked. There were some private things said between the Indian team and Indian board," he said.

