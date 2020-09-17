Indian Premier League: The Top 10 Wicket-takers for KKR

KKR has been a very consistent franchise in the IPL with its batting and bowling figure. The have brilliant batsmen and bowlers to put up a fantastic game.

The Kolkata Knight Riders have been consistent in their performance over the years. There have been a number of bowlers who played a very crucial role over the years for the two-time winners. Let us take a look at the top 10 wicket-takers for KKR in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

#1 Sunil Narine

Sunil Philip Narine is a right-arm off break bowler from Trinidad in West Indies. He became a noticeable player with the Kolkata Knight Riders franchise and he leads the chart as wicket-takers with 122 wickets in 110 matches at an average of 23.31 and an economy rate of 6.67 for the Knight Riders.

#2 Piyush Chawla

He is one of the leading leg-spinner all-rounder in the IPL, Piyush Chawla has been a brilliant performer for KKR from the time he joined the franchise in 2014. He has over 66 dismissals in around 70 matches from the KKR side.

#3 Andre Russell

The Jamaican Professional cricketer is perhaps one of the most explosive Batsman in the T20 format, Andre Russell has been excellent with the ball too for KKR. The West Indies star has taken 54 wickets in just 57 matches.

#4 Umesh Yadav

India’s premier fast bowler was an awesome performer for the KKR during his period with the knight riders. The right-arm fast bowler has picked up 48 wickets in 47 matches.

#5 Shakib Al Hasan

The exuberant all-rounder from Bangladesh was very beneficial for KKR during his stay with the franchise. Shakib consistently picket up wickets at important pressure phases of the match. On record, he has wicket count of 43 wickets in 43 matches.

#6 Jacques Kallis

South Africa’s legendary all-rounder had a sensational long period with the Kolkata Knight Riders with the bat as well as the ball. In his 56 innings played for the Shah Rukh Khan co-owned team, Kallis has 42 wickets.

#7 Kuldeep Yadav

He is known as India’s mystery spinner, Kuldeep Yadav is one of the key bowlers for KKR in the recent years. The leg spinner has picked up 39 wickets in 40 matches.

#8 Lakshmipathy Balaji

The former Indian fast-bowler was very successful on the sluggish pitches at Eden Gardens during his stint. Balaji was a brilliant bowler in the death overs and has taken 33 wickets in 35 matches for KKR.

#9 Morne Morkel

The former South African fast bowler could make any batsmen uncomfortable with his pace and wing with the ball. Under the captaincy of Gautam Gambhir’s, More Morkel went on to take 32 wickets in 29 matches.

#10 Rajat Bhatia

A veteran in the domestic cricket circuit, Rajat Bhatia always had an upper hand on the batsmen with his variations with the ball. He got 32 wickets in 46 matches for the KKR team.