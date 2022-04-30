Indian Skipper Rohit Sharma Turns 34, Wishes Pour In On Social Media

Indian cricket team captain Rohit Sharma turned 34 today. On the occasion, wishes poured in from all corners of the world. Fans, former cricketers, as well as his teammates penned heartfelt messages for the cricketer. The International Cricket Council (ICC) tweeted a birthday message for the “master of the pull shot” along with a video which had snippets of Rohit hitting the ball out of the park.

Mumbai Indians wished their captain, popularly called ‘Hitman’, with a special video. Under his captaincy, Mumbai has lifted the IPL title five times.

Could watch this all day 😍Happy birthday to the master of the pull shot, @ImRo45 🎂 pic.twitter.com/RsihxBvnmL — ICC (@ICC) April 30, 2021

“A One Family waala birthday celebration for the skip, Wishing you a fantastic birthday, Ro,” Mumbai Indianscaptioned the Instagram video.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ritika Sajdeh (@ritssajdeh)

His wife, Ritika Sajdeh shared a slew of pictures with Rohit on her Instagram. The pics also had some adorable snaps of Rohit and their daughter. “Happiest birthday Rooo. Sammy and I love you so much, Thank you for being ours, Hakuna Matata,” the caption read.

Ace batter Virat Kohli extended birthday greetings to Rohit on his special day.

Spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, who is known for his witty jokes and pranks, wished the batter in his own style. “Love of my life, happy birthday Rohitaaa Sharmaaa,” he wrote while sharing a snap with the cricketer.

Love of my life 🤣 happy birthday Rohitaaaa Sharaaamaaaa 🎂 🤗 pic.twitter.com/xDdY4voVQ9— Yuzvendra Chahal (@yuzi_chahal) April 30, 2021

Happy birthday brotherman this is the time to back yourself and hit it out of the park like you always have Sending you loads of love and good wishes on your special day ❤️ @ImRo45 pic.twitter.com/kpxDGrdBem— Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) April 30, 2022

“Happy birthday to you. From good friends and true, from old friends and new, may good luck go with you and happiness too,” read Mohammad Shami’s birthday wish for the skipper.

Happy birthday to you. From good friends and true, from old friends and new, may good luck go with you and happiness too!”@ImRo45 pic.twitter.com/5wtgrhUsbn— Mohammad Shami (@MdShami11) April 29, 2020

Shreyas Iyer also wished a happy birthday to the “Hitman”.

Rishabh Pant, in his birthday post for Rohit Sharma, hoped that the cricketer has a year filled with runs, except Delhi Capitals.

Happy birthday bhaiya ji @ImRo45 !Hope you have a year filled with runs, expect against @DelhiCapitals 😜😜 🎂 pic.twitter.com/wXIUmre24p— Rishabh Pant (@RishabhPant17) April 30, 2021

Washington Sundar, Mayank Agarwal, Dinesh Karthik along with former Indian cricketers Suresh Raina, Vinod Kambli and Wasim Jaffer also extended birthday wishes to the Indian skipper.

Throwback to this special moment with @ImRo45 as he guided me to my first test hundred. Happy Birthday, Rohit! Can't wait to recreate this!#HappyBirthdayRohit pic.twitter.com/OP961EtkKh — Mayank Agarwal (@mayankcricket) April 30, 2020

Happy birthday Sham. May you keep inspiring us all and be the great fun-loving humble family guy like always!More power to you!#HappyBirthdayRohitSharma pic.twitter.com/3K21KRiXGW — DK (@DineshKarthik) April 30, 2021

https://twitter.com/ImRaina/status/138799297356504269

Inka naam hai Sharma par jab ball ko hit karna ho to ye bilkul sharmate nahi!Happy birthday to you Hitman @ImRo45! 😊#HappyBirthdayRohitSharma pic.twitter.com/plKLcQGY3m— Vinod Kambli (@vinodkambli349) April 30, 2021

Currently, Rohit Sharma is leading his Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Mumbai Indians (MI) in the ongoing 14th edition of the league.

