- Match 15 - 21 Apr, WedMatch Ended220/3(20.0) RR 11
CHE
KOL202/10(20.0) RR 11
Chennai beat Kolkata by 18 runs
- Match 14 - 21 Apr, WedMatch Ended120/10(19.4) RR 6.1
PUN
HYD121/1(19.4) RR 6.1
Hyderabad beat Punjab Kings by 9 wickets
- Match 17 - 23 Apr, FriUp Next
PBKS
MI
19:30 IST - Chennai
- Match 18 - 24 Apr, SatUp Next
RR
KKR
19:30 IST - Wankhede, Mumbai
MI vs RCB MyTeam11 Fantasy Predictions - Indian T20 League Fantasy Tips, Mumbai vs Bangalore - April 09, 2021
IPL 2021 Predictions: Find fantasy tips for the opening match of the 2021 Indian Premier League between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore here.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: April 9, 2021, 5:34 PM IST
The Indian T20 League is here!! Be rest assured for some sure short entertainment as eight teams battle it out for glory in the biggest cricketing spectacle on the planet. And it couldn’t got any better with the two-time defending champions Mumbai Indians taking on the Royal Challengers Bangalore in match number 1 of the season which will come your way from the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. When two among the most loved and followed teams battle against each other, it is sure to be a great game. However, other than that similarity there is stark difference between the sides. While Mumbai have won five titles, Bangalore are still chasing their elusive trophy. But with Mumbai being the perennial slow starters, Kohli’s men would look to take the advantage of that record and start on a winning note. Can Mumbai finally begin with a win this season or whether it will be Bangalore who will begin with a bang? Lots to look forward in the star-studded curtain raiser of the tournament.
Match Details
Date: 9 April 2021
Time: 7:30 pm (IST)
Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
Live Ball-by-Ball Commentary: SportsTiger App
Weather Report:
Temperature : 35C
Rain Probability : 0%
Humidity : 60%
Pitch Report:
Batting Pitch: 55%
Bowling Pitch: 45%
Pace Bowling: 40%
Spin Bowling: 60%
With the brand of cricket that Mumbai plays, perhaps they would find a bit difficult to adjust their plans at the Chennai wicket. Mumbai are filled with fluent stroke makers who like that extra bit of bounce and pace but the wicket at the MA Chidambaram Stadium is not expected to be quite that. However, their phenomenal record against CSK at this venue shows that they have the arsenal in their side to do well even at these surfaces but their spinners Rahul Chahar and Krunal Pandya should come good on this wicket. Who knows maybe Piyush Chawla may get a game?
On the other hand though, Bangalore wouldn’t mind starting against Mumbai as Blue and Gold Brigade are slow to get off the blocks. But Bangalore will believe that if they get off to a good start, especially in the Chennai leg of matches, they have a good chance of making it to the playoffs this season. Watch out for who gets to open the batting along with Kohli – and who bats at number 3- the two crucial positions which can go onto suggest the thinking within the camp.
IPL 2021 Full Coverage | IPL 2021 Schedule | IPL 2021 Points Tally
Probable Playing XI
Mumbai:
Rohit Sharma (c), Chris Lynn, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Nathan Coulter-Nile
Bangalore:
KS Bharat, Virat Kohli (c), Mohammed Azharuddeen, AB de Villiers (wk), Glenn Maxwell, Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Kyle Jamieson, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kane Richardson
Best 14
Wicketkeepers: AB de Villiers, Ishan Kishan
Batsmen: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Chris Lynn
All-rounders: Glenn Maxwell, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Washington Sundar
Bowlers: Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, Kyle Jamieson
Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here
Recent Matches
-
CHE vs KOL, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1521 Apr, 2021 Wankhede, MumbaiChennai beat Kolkata by 18 runs
-
PUN vs HYD, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1421 Apr, 2021 ChennaiHyderabad beat Punjab Kings by 9 wickets
-
MUM vs DEL, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1320 Apr, 2021 ChennaiDelhi beat Mumbai by 6 wickets
-
CHE vs RAJ, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1219 Apr, 2021 Wankhede, MumbaiChennai beat Rajasthan by 45 runs
-
PUN vs DEL, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1118 Apr, 2021 Wankhede, MumbaiDelhi beat Punjab Kings by 6 wickets
All Recent Matches
Upcoming Matches
-
RCB vs RR, IPL, 202122 Apr Thursday 19:30 IST Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
-
PBKS vs MI, IPL, 202123 Apr Friday 19:30 IST MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
-
RR vs KKR, IPL, 202124 Apr Saturday 19:30 IST Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
-
CSK vs RCB, IPL, 202125 Apr Sunday 15:30 IST Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
-
SRH vs DC, IPL, 202125 Apr Sunday 19:30 IST MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai Complete Schedule