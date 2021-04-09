MI vs RCB MyTeam11 Fantasy Predictions - Indian T20 League Fantasy Tips, Mumbai vs Bangalore - April 09, 2021

The Indian T20 League is here!! Be rest assured for some sure short entertainment as eight teams battle it out for glory in the biggest cricketing spectacle on the planet. And it couldn’t got any better with the two-time defending champions Mumbai Indians taking on the Royal Challengers Bangalore in match number 1 of the season which will come your way from the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. When two among the most loved and followed teams battle against each other, it is sure to be a great game. However, other than that similarity there is stark difference between the sides. While Mumbai have won five titles, Bangalore are still chasing their elusive trophy. But with Mumbai being the perennial slow starters, Kohli’s men would look to take the advantage of that record and start on a winning note. Can Mumbai finally begin with a win this season or whether it will be Bangalore who will begin with a bang? Lots to look forward in the star-studded curtain raiser of the tournament.

Match Details

Date: 9 April 2021

Time: 7:30 pm (IST)

Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Weather Report:

Temperature : 35C

Rain Probability : 0%

Humidity : 60%

Pitch Report:

Batting Pitch: 55%

Bowling Pitch: 45%

Pace Bowling: 40%

Spin Bowling: 60%

With the brand of cricket that Mumbai plays, perhaps they would find a bit difficult to adjust their plans at the Chennai wicket. Mumbai are filled with fluent stroke makers who like that extra bit of bounce and pace but the wicket at the MA Chidambaram Stadium is not expected to be quite that. However, their phenomenal record against CSK at this venue shows that they have the arsenal in their side to do well even at these surfaces but their spinners Rahul Chahar and Krunal Pandya should come good on this wicket. Who knows maybe Piyush Chawla may get a game?

On the other hand though, Bangalore wouldn’t mind starting against Mumbai as Blue and Gold Brigade are slow to get off the blocks. But Bangalore will believe that if they get off to a good start, especially in the Chennai leg of matches, they have a good chance of making it to the playoffs this season. Watch out for who gets to open the batting along with Kohli – and who bats at number 3- the two crucial positions which can go onto suggest the thinking within the camp.

Probable Playing XI

Mumbai:

Rohit Sharma (c), Chris Lynn, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Nathan Coulter-Nile

Bangalore:

KS Bharat, Virat Kohli (c), Mohammed Azharuddeen, AB de Villiers (wk), Glenn Maxwell, Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Kyle Jamieson, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kane Richardson

Best 14

Wicketkeepers: AB de Villiers, Ishan Kishan

Batsmen: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Chris Lynn

All-rounders: Glenn Maxwell, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Washington Sundar

Bowlers: Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, Kyle Jamieson

