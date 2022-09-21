Indian Team Announced For Women's Asia Cup T20 2022: Harmanpreet Kaur to Lead, Taniya Bhatia And Simran Bahadur in Standby List

The BCCI on Wednesday named a 15-member India squad for the next month’s Asia Cup T20 2022 to be played in Bangladesh. The competition will get underway from October 1 with India staring their campaign on the opening day against Sri Lanka.

The 17-member squad that was named for the England T20Is has been trimmed down two 15 with Taniya Bhatia and Simran Bahadur named as standbys.

“The All-India Women’s Selection Committee has picked India’s squad for the upcoming ACC Women’s T20 Championship 2022 to be played at Sylhet, Bangladesh from 1st to 15th October,” the BCCI said in a statement.

India’s Full squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Smriti Mandhana (vice-captain), Deepti Sharma, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Sabbineni Meghana, Richa Ghosh (wicket-keeper), Sneh Rana, Dayalan Hemalatha, Meghna Singh, Renuka Thakur, Pooja Vastrakar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Radha Yadav, K.P. Navgire

Standby players: Taniyaa Sapna Bhatia, Simran Dil Bahadur

India will meet arch-rivals Pakistan on October 7.

Seven teams are taking part in the 15-day tournament. It will be held in a round robin format with the top four teams qualifying for the semifinals.

The teams playing in the tournament are India, Pakistan, hosts Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, UAE, Thailand and Malaysia.

Afghanistan doesn’t have a women’s team since the Taliban took over.

India start the campaign on the opening day against Sri Lanka. They next play Malaysia (October 3) and UAE (October 4) on successive days before taking on Pakistan.

India play hosts Bangladesh on October 8 and the round robin game against minnows Thailand is on October 10. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side will play six league games in 10 days before the probable semifinals on either october 11 or 13th.

India are currently on a white-ball tour of England. They played in a three-match T20I series in the first leg which the tourists lost 1-2 but have taken a 1-0 lead in the ongoing three-match ODI series.

It is also a farewell series for the bowling great Jhulan Goswami who will retire once the tour concludes.

