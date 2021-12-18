Indian Team Goes For Evening Run, Plays Football To Warm Up | WATCH VIDEO

The Indian cricket team went for an evening run and played some games to gear up for hard training which is to begin from Sunday. India have already landed in South Africa where they will take on the hosts in the first Test starting from December 26. In the video posted by the BCCI, the team was seen having fun with each other, even Head Coach Rahul Dravid was seen having a go at the ball. You can watch this below:

How did #TeamIndia recharge their batteries ahead of their first training session in Jo’Burg? On your marks, get set & Footvolley! ☺️#SAvIND pic.twitter.com/dIyn8y1wtz — BCCI (@BCCI) December 18, 2021

The team left for Johannesburg in a chartered aircraft after an explosive presser where skipper Virat Kohli denied having told not to quit T20I captaincy. The team was in a three day hard quarantine which was followed by a ten hour flight to South African city of Johannesburg. “Touchdown South Africa," the BCCI tweeted from its official Twitter handle along with pictures of team members, including Test specialist Cheteshwar Pujara, Shardul Thakur and Shreyas Iyer among others. Star opener and newly-appointed white ball captain Rohit Sharma has been ruled out of the Test series against South Africa after sustaining a left hamstring injury during a training session in Mumbai.

He was replaced by talented Gujarat opener Priyank Panchal.

While the series opener will be hosted by Centurion, the other two Tests will be played at Johannesburg and Cape Town respectively.

