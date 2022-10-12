Indian Team Goes on A Fun Trip to Rottnest Island Ahead Of T20I World Cup | Watch

Indian team is currently in Perth, preparing for the T20I World Cup slated to begin in just a few days in Australia. Before the beginning of the intense schedule, the team, however decided to take some time off and trip to Rottnest Island, a small island wildlife sanctuary off the coast of Perth.

The island is just 19 kilometers off the coast of Perth and is quite famous for the beautiful scenery, rich cultural heritage which often makes it to be known as marine paradise.

Exclusive | Virat Kohli is More on The Field, Rohit Sharma Involved in Lot of Team Meetings: Corey Anderson

In a video shared by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), it’s seen that all members of the squad including the support staff took part in the island trip, which was originally the idea of Paddy Upton, the strength and conditioning coach of the team.

“It was just about getting away from the game, having a refresher, having some time to laugh and bond and having some fun together before the big tournament,” Upton said.

In the video, it is also seen that the team celebrated Hardik Pandya’s birthday (October 11) on the trip by cutting a cake. The team shared some fun and light moments together followed by a lunch.

Fun, Adventure & Rejuvenation ⛵️😇#TeamIndia’s day out at the Rottnest Island had it all! 🙌 – by @RajalArora Full Video 🎥🔽 https://t.co/5hPNcPTAV4 pic.twitter.com/iWzImLpUW4 — BCCI (@BCCI) October 12, 2022

Head Coach Rahul Dravid also stated that the trip was a good opportunity for the team to take a day off after the hectic days the team had post their arrival in Perth.

Dravid said, “It was challenging getting here. Yacht ride on choppy waters wasn’t exactly everyone’s cup of tea. Mine neither. But, once we got here, it’s a beautiful island and beautiful place. Just a good opportunity for everyone in the group to just have a day off and unwind the three pretty hectic days since we’ve been here in Perth.”

On the trip, team also enjoyed a game of lawn bowl, a sport in which India brought home a Commonwealth Games gold medal in 2022. However, Upton laughed and mentioned that most of the players, were quite amateur at the game.

Coming up soon on https://t.co/OCK6Wj6LYv!#TeamIndia's fun day out at the Rottnest Island 🌞🏖️ 📸- Tourism Australia pic.twitter.com/iLeybWb0rQ — BCCI (@BCCI) October 12, 2022

The whole team then also went to see Quokka – a rare marsupial animal only found in the world on Rottnest Island. After a fun and relaxing day at the island, the team headed back to their camp at Perth.

“It was a great experience to be on Rottnest Island. It’s always nice when you’re on a tour having the team together and get some activity done. It was a very productive day for us,” said India captain Rohit Sharma.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here