Indian Team Good Enough to Dominate “Every Series Outside India”: Anil Kumble

After a crushing victory over South Africa in the recently concluded Test series, former India captain and coach Anil Kumble is convinced that the Virat Kohli led team has the tools to “dominate every series outside India” as well.

Cricketnext Staff |October 25, 2019, 3:12 PM IST
Having won their last two overseas series – in West Indies and Australia – India have firmly established their lead at the top of the Test rankings. They also lead the World Test championship with 240 points already in the bag, having won each of their five Tests in the competition so far.

“Yes, I believe so and even three years ago when I was the coach, I did mention that this team certainly has everything in them to dominate world cricket and that is exactly what they have done and it is not just about the playing eleven, it is also the bench strength,” Kumble told CricketNext. “It is also the quality of bench strength that we are discussing here. You have fantastic quality. Whoever comes in certainly performs.

“Look at (Shahbaz) Nadeem on his debut. He has had a long first-class career, he has played India 'A' on many occasions. He was given the opportunity right at the last minute and he came and performed for the team and that is exactly what you want from your bench strength and when you have the kind of quality players in the squad and people really sitting out and then wanting to make an impact, it really augurs well and that's why I believe that this Indian team is not just good enough to win matches at home but also abroad dominating every series outside of India.”

While India’s graph is on the rise, several other teams are struggling to stay competitive in Test cricket. South Africa’s capitulation in India, losing two Tests by an innings, was a grim reminder of their fading prowess. Kumble says that it wasn’t just the defeat but the “lack of fight” in South Africa’s performances over the series that was disappointing.

“If you look at the South Africans and their team of the past and you compare those names and these cricketers, it is definitely disappointing to see the quality of the cricket that you saw,” he said. “Faf Du Plessis was the only seasoned performer for South Africa and he was batting at number five and by that time most of the damage was done.

"So yes, it was disappointing other than Rabada and Faf du Plessis and in the first Test, Dean Elgar and Quinton de Kock other than these four, the rest of the team looked pretty ordinary. And you don't expect that coming from a South African team.

“It is not easy winning away from home we have seen that. Even for the current Indian team, other than the Australian series they couldn't win in England and South Africa. So, teams find it difficult when they tour but having said that they at least put up a fight. South Africa we have seen in the past, they have won a series in India in 1999-00, and the rest of the time when South Africa toured India they fought hard.

"You didn't see anywhere close to that fight in this South African team, so that way yes it was certainly disappointing to see a South African team capitulating the way they did against India.”

