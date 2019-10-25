Indian Team Good Enough to Dominate “Every Series Outside India”: Anil Kumble
After a crushing victory over South Africa in the recently concluded Test series, former India captain and coach Anil Kumble is convinced that the Virat Kohli led team has the tools to “dominate every series outside India” as well.
Indian Team Good Enough to Dominate “Every Series Outside India”: Anil Kumble
After a crushing victory over South Africa in the recently concluded Test series, former India captain and coach Anil Kumble is convinced that the Virat Kohli led team has the tools to “dominate every series outside India” as well.
Related stories
Cricketnext Staff | October 25, 2019, 3:29 PM IST
Fewer Centres, Better Marketing: Kumble Backs Kohli’s Formula for Test Cricket
Gaurav Kalra | October 25, 2019, 2:14 PM IST
EXCLUSIVE | Have to Rejig Rules: Kumble Backs Ganguly in Conflict of Interest Debate
Cricketnext Staff | October 17, 2019, 12:40 PM IST
Back Off and Help Players Relax: Kumble's Learnings from Previous Coaching Stints
Also Watch
-
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
World Test Championship | ICC's Effort To Bring Context To Test Matches
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 34 T20 | Fri, 25 October, 2019
OMA v CANAbu Dhabi
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 35 T20 | Sat, 26 October, 2019
NIG v IREAbu Dhabi
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 36 T20 | Sat, 26 October, 2019
NED v BERDubai All Fixtures
Team Rankings