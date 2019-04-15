Indian Team Squad for ICC World Cup 2019 Live Updates: Countdown Begins as WC Hopefuls Vie For Spot

13:58(IST)

KL Rahul



The 26-year-old from Karnataka didn't have a great start to the season, falling for 4 and 1 in his first two encounters. Rahul, however, has managed to turn things around since then and has scored three fifties and a century. He was at his very best against Mumbai Indians as he smashed an unbeaten 100 off 64 deliveries, but that was still not enough as Punjab were blown away by Kieron Pollard's brilliance. However, it was his 71* against the same team earlier in the tournament that helped his side clinch a win. While his 55 against Chennai was quite slow-paced and that led to their downfall, the right-hander redeemed himself by playing a matured knock of 71 not out to lead his team to a victory from a tense situation against Hyderabad. Rahul is most likely to travel as the backup opener but has all the ingredients to take that crucial No. 4 spot as well. To add to that, he has done a pretty decent job behind the stumps and can pip other players on the basis of his wicket-keeping skills.