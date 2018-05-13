Indian Team's Autographed Bat to be Auctioned at Chappell Foundation Dinner

The Chappell Foundation helps homeless youth in their adopted country. The foundation expects to raise around USD 200,000 (more than Rs 1 crore) through this charity dinner.
All three brothers -- Ian, Greg and Trevor will be in attendance along with the legendary Neil Harvey.
According to a media release, Sydney's Indian community will be well-represented with 30 among the 400 invitees are NRIs.
Among other memorabilia include a MCC pullover worn by the great Frank Tyson during the 1958 Ashes. Tyson had gifted the pullover to veteran cricket journalist Makrand Waingankar, who has donated it for the charity.
There will also be NRI interest in bidding for premium seating at the Adelaide Oval when India plays Australia in the opening Test match and for a hospitality suite at the SCG during the subsequent Sydney Test in January, 2019.
The Chairman of The Chappell Foundation (TCF) is Sydney-based Indian businessman Darshak Mehta and the Board of Directors includes Lisa Sthalekar, broadcaster and former captain of the Australian women's cricket team.
First Published: May 13, 2018, 9:01 AM IST