Indian Women Brace For England Challenge As Crucial Tri-Series Gets Underway
When India take on Australia in the first match of the T20 tri-series involving India at the Manuka Oval in Canberra on Friday, they do so having imbibed the lessons learnt in their warm-up loss to the Australian Governor General’s XI.
Indian Women Brace For England Challenge As Crucial Tri-Series Gets Underway
When India take on Australia in the first match of the T20 tri-series involving India at the Manuka Oval in Canberra on Friday, they do so having imbibed the lessons learnt in their warm-up loss to the Australian Governor General’s XI.
Related stories
Cricketnext Staff | January 29, 2020, 6:48 PM IST
Striking Emotional Balance Key for India Ahead of Women's T20 World Cup: WV Raman
Cricketnext Staff | January 28, 2020, 1:19 PM IST
Shafali Verma Takes the Fast Lane to India Women's Team
Cricketnext Staff | January 28, 2020, 10:11 AM IST
Chamari Atapattu to Lead Sri Lanka at Women's T20 World Cup
Also Watch
-
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
World Test Championship | ICC's Effort To Bring Context To Test Matches
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 4th T20I T20 | Fri, 31 Jan, 2020
IND v NZWellington WPS
ICC CWC 2019 | 5th T20I T20 | Sun, 02 Feb, 2020
IND v NZMount Maunganui
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Tue, 04 Feb, 2020
ENG v SACape Town All Fixtures
Team Rankings