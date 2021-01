Indian Women Other T20 Live Score HRN-W vs KNI-W Live Cricket Score, Nippon Cup T20 2021, Match 3

KINI RR Sports vs Heron Sports (T20)

Indian Women's Other T20 Live Score HRN-W vs KNI-W Live Score, Nippon Cup T20 2021, Match 3 | Leading India players, including Jemimah Rodrigues, Veda Krishnamurthy and Deepti Sharma, will be taking part in a club T20 tournament in Bengaluru from Monday even as uncertainty continues over the team's next international assignment amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The tournament, comprising four teams, will run from January 4-12 and has been organised to commemorate the Golden Jubilee of the Falcon Sports Club. The India players were last seen in the Women's T20 Challenge in November, an exhibition event held during the IPL play-offs which marked their return to the game following a seven-month break.

T20 India Nippon Cup 2021 Live Streaming details:

The tournament, comprising four teams, will run from January 4-12 and can be live-streamed here

Heron Sports : Divya Gnanananda (c), Shubha Sathish, Ayushi Soni, Asha Joy, Anagha Murali, Aditi Rajesh, Sanjana Batni (wk), Vandana Mahajan, Monica Patel, Minu Mani, S Akshaya

Kini RR Sports: Prathyusha Challuru (c), Arundhati Reddy, Chandu V Ram, Nuzhat Parween (wk), Punam Raut, Radha Yadav, Rameshwari Gayakwad, Roshni Kiran, Shishira Gowda, Sowmya Gowda, Vellaswamy Vanitha

