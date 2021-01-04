CRICKETNEXT

T20 India Nippon Cup 2021: Live Streaming, When And Where to Watch Online, Latest Cricket Matches, Timings in India | Leading India players, including Jemimah Rodrigues, Veda Krishnamurthy and Deepti Sharma, will be taking part in a club T20 tournament in Bengaluru from Monday even as uncertainty continues over the team's next international assignment amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The tournament, comprising four teams, will run from January 4-12 and has been organised to commemorate the Golden Jubilee of the Falcon Sports Club.  The India players were last seen in the Women's T20 Challenge in November, an exhibition event held during the IPL play-offs which marked their return to the game following a seven-month break.

T20 India Nippon Cup 2021 Live Streaming details: 

The tournament, comprising four teams, will run from January 4-12 and can be live-streamed on FanCode

T20 India Nippon Cup 2021  Full Schedule

Ameya Sports vs Heron Sports, Match 1

04 January, 2021 • 10:00 (IST) • Samprasiddhi Sports Estadio, Bangalore

Sheen Sports vs KINI RR Sports, Match 2

04 January, 2021 • 13:30 (IST) • Samprasiddhi Sports Estadio, Bangalore

Heron Sports vs KINI RR Sports, Match 3

05 January, 2021 • 09:45 (IST) • Samprasiddhi Sports Estadio, Bangalore

Ameya Sports vs Sheen Sports, Match 4

05 January, 2021 • 13:30 (IST) • Samprasiddhi Sports Estadio, Bangalore

Ameya Sports vs KINI RR Sports, Match 5

06 January, 2021 • 09:45 (IST) • Samprasiddhi Sports Estadio, Bangalore

Heron Sports vs Sheen Sports, Match 6

06 January, 2021 • 13:30 (IST) • Samprasiddhi Sports Estadio, Bangalore

Sheen Sports vs KINI RR Sports, Match 7

08 January, 2021 • 09:45 (IST) • Samprasiddhi Sports Estadio, Bangalore

Ameya Sports vs Heron Sports, Match 8

08 January, 2021 • 13:30 (IST) • Samprasiddhi Sports Estadio, Bangalore

Ameya Sports vs Sheen Sports, Match 9

09 January, 2021 • 09:45 (IST) • Samprasiddhi Sports Estadio, Bangalore

Heron Sports vs KINI RR Sports, Match 10

09 January, 2021 • 13:30 (IST) • Samprasiddhi Sports Estadio, Bangalore

Heron Sports vs Sheen Sports, Match 11

10 January, 2021 • 09:45 (IST) • Samprasiddhi Sports Estadio, Bangalore

Ameya Sports vs KINI RR Sports, Match 12

10 January, 2021 • 13:30 (IST) • Samprasiddhi Sports Estadio, Bangalore

T.B.C. vs T.B.C., Play-off

12 January, 2021 • 09:45 (IST) • Samprasiddhi Sports Estadio, Bangalore

T.B.C. vs T.B.C., Final

12 January, 2021 • 13:30 (IST) • Samprasiddhi Sports Estadio, Bangalore

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2793 116
3 India 3085 114
4 England 4326 106
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 5405 123
2 India 6102 117
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 Australia 4344 111
5 South Africa 3345 108
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 6877 275
2 Australia 6800 272
3 India 10186 268
4 Pakistan 7516 259
5 South Africa 5047 252
FULL Ranking

