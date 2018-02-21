Home SA vs IND Aus vs ENG ICC U19 WC News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
ICC | Updated: February 21, 2018, 10:33 PM IST
Indian Women Retain Lead After Rain Plays Spoilsport

South Africa were rollicking along at 130/3 off 15.3 overs when rain forced the abandonment of the fourth T20I against India at Centurion.

Opening pair Lizelle Lee and skipper Dane van Niekerk put on 103 in a powerful first-wicket stand that looked to be putting the home side in charge.

Big-hitting Lee smashed five sixes and two fours to reach 58 from 38 balls before the rain came.Van Niekerk fell for 55 off 47 to the off-spin of Deepti Sharma in the 13th over, caught at mid-off, setting in motion the beginnings of a mini-collapse as both Chloe Tryon and Sune Luus fell in single figures. No.5 Mignon du Preez has faced just four balls when play was abandoned with the hosts 130/3.

Slow left-armer Rajeshwari Gayakwad (0/31 off two) and Deepti Sharma 2/33 off three) took the bulk of the punishment as the South African batters cut loose to build the perfect platform for their team. Opening seamer Pooja Vastrakar was by far the pick of the bowlers, ending her three overs with 0/10, a remarkable effort in the context of the innings.

The result means India head into the final match 2-1 up knowing they can’t lose the series. South Africa meanwhile will be disappointed to miss out on the chance of a win which would have built on the momentum from their victory in the third T20I at Windhoek on Sunday. The weather denied them the chance to set up a series-decider in the final game at Cape Town on Saturday.

